Prolific Australian winger pens new York Knights deal

AUSTRALIAN winger Scott Galeano will remain with York Knights next season after signing an upgraded, full-time contract.

The 27-year-old signed in March from Sunshine Coast Falcons and scored 21 tries in 23 matches as the Knights won the 1895 Cup and Championship Shield.

Galeano already had a part-time contract until the end of 2026 but, following York’s elevation to Super League, that has been enhanced.

Knights head coach Mark Applegarth said: “He’s been class – a real ‘metre eater’ for us.

“He does a lot of tough stuff in yardage and he’s got really good top-end speed.

“He’s a real character in the dressing room and I’m delighted he’s over the line.”

Galeano said: “I’ve really enjoyed my time at York so far, so I’m grateful to be locked in for 2026.

“Super League is a big step up but I’m keen for the challenge and to see how far this team can go.

“We’ve got a great group of players and coaches who I think will work really well together.”