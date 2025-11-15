‘No chance’: Michael Maguire rules out taking England job

MICHAEL MAGUIRE has ruled out taking over as England head coach.

Shaun Wane’s position as national team boss is uncertain after an Ashes whitewash against Australia.

There have been calls for a new head coach to replace Wane for next year’s World Cup, including from Great Britain legend Garry Schofield.

The RFL are to undertake a full review of the series before making a decision on his future.

Maguire, who worked with Wane on his staff at Wigan Warriors during a two-year head coach stint which delivered the 2010 Super League title, was being touted by some Australian outlets as a willing replacement.

There are few coaches with a greater reputation, having won the NRL this year in his first season at Brisbane Broncos to add to a previous title with South Sydney Rabbitohs.

The 51-year-old has also tasted representative success with both New Zealand, claiming the 2023 Pacific Cup, and New South Wales, winning his only State of Origin series in 2024.

But Maguire has insisted he wouldn’t take charge of England, telling Queensland outlet The Courier Mail: “No chance.

“We have a big season ahead (with Brisbane) – that’s my focus.”

Maguire has been in England on a 12-day trip with Broncos football manager Troy Thompson, partly in preparation for the club’s World Club Challenge clash against Super League winners Hull KR in February.