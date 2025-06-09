Queensland drop captain as State of Origin game two squads named

BILLY SLATER has dropped Queensland captain Daly Cherry-Evans for game two of this year’s State of Origin series.

The Maroons trail New South Wales after losing the opener 18-6 on home soil in Brisbane.

Tom Dearden, who was selected on the bench in game one after starting all three matches alongside Cherry-Evans last year while Cameron Munster was injured, is set to wear Queensland’s number seven shirt in Perth next Wednesday (June 18).

A new skipper will be announced tomorrow (Tuesday) to replace the veteran of 26 Origin matches, who led series triumphs in 2020, 2022 and 2023.

“He’s held the trophy up three of the last five years, and he’s been an instrumental part of that,” said Maroons coach Slater of Cherry-Evans.

“It’s not an easy job, but when you take this position and you serve the state and you serve the footy team, sometimes you got to make the hard calls.

“That’s what we feel is the correct one, and we’re moving forward.”

Kurt Capewell, Corey Horsburgh, Jack Howarth and Ezra Mam have been brought into the 20-man squad, with the line-up yet to be confirmed.

New South Wales have only made one change to their game one-winning side, with Max King chosen to replace ACL injury victim Mitch Barnett as a starting prop and Stefano Utoikamanu coming onto the bench.

Queensland squad: Kurt Capewell (New Zealand Warriors), Patrick Carrigan (Brisbane Broncos), Xavier Coates (Melbourne Storm), Lindsay Collins (Sydney Roosters), Reuben Cotter (North Queensland Cowboys), Tom Dearden (North Queensland Cowboys), Tino Fa’asuamaleaui (Gold Coast Titans), Moeaki Fotuaika (Gold Coast Titans), Harry Grant (Melbourne Storm), Valentine Holmes (St George Illawarra Dragons), Corey Horsburgh (Canberra Raiders), Jack Howarth (Melbourne Storm), Trent Loiero (Melbourne Storm), Ezra Mam (Brisbane Broncos), Kurt Mann (Canterbury Bulldogs), Cameron Munster (Melbourne Storm), Jeremiah Nanai (North Queensland Cowboys), Kalyn Ponga (Newcastle Knights), Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (Dolphins), Robert Toia (Sydney Roosters).

New South Wales squad: 1 Dylan Edwards (Penrith Panthers), 2 Brian To’o (Penrith Panthers), 3 Stephen Crichton (Canterbury Bulldogs), 4 Latrell Mitchell (South Sydney Rabbitohs), 5 Zac Lomax (Parramatta Eels), 6 Mitchell Moses (Parramatta Eels), 7 Nathan Cleary (Penrith Panthers), 17 Max King (Canterbury Bulldogs), 9 Reece Robson (North Queensland Cowboys), 10 Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos), 11 Liam Martin (Penrith Panthers), 12 Angus Crichton (Sydney Roosters), 13 Isaah Yeo (Penrith Panthers). Subs: 14 Connor Watson (Sydney Roosters), 15 Spencer Leniu (Sydney Roosters), 16 Hudson Young (Canberra Raiders), 17 Stefano Utoikamanu (Melbourne Storm). Reserves: 18 Matt Burton (Canterbury Bulldogs), 19 Keaon Koloamatangi (South Sydney Rabbitohs), 20 Lindsay Smith (Penrith Panthers).