Hull KR trio charged following Challenge Cup final as forward faces spitting allegation

HULL KR forward Sauaso Sue has been referred to an operational rules tribunal after being charged with spitting during his side’s 8-6 Challenge Cup final win over Warrington Wolves.

His two teammates, Joe Burgess and James Batchelor, have also been charged.

Burgess has received three penalty points for a high tackle on Josh Thewlis, while Batchelor has been given five points for the high tackle which injured Matt Dufty.

Following the 2025 Challenge Cup Final, the Match Review Panel have issued the following sanctions:

Joe Burgess (Hull KR) – Opposition: Warrington Wolves – Grade B Head Contact – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3

Sauaso Sue (Hull KR) – Opposition: Warrington Wolves – Grade E Spitting – Refer to Tribunal – Penalty Points: N/A – Total Penalty Points: N/A

James Batchelor (Hull KR) – Opposition: Warrington Wolves – Grade C Head Contact – Fine – Penalty Points: 5 – Total Penalty Points: 5