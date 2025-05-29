Queensland score late to deny New South Wales a Women’s Origin whitewash

NEW SOUTH WALES 14 QUEENSLAND 18

STEPHEN IBBETSON, McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle, Thursday

CHELSEA LENARDUZZI scored five minutes from time for Queensland to deny New South Wales a Women’s State of Origin clean sweep.

The Blues already had the shield wrapped up and, leading 14-12 in the closing stages, looked set to secure the first whitewash since multi-game series were introduced in 2023.

But Lenarduzzi bashed her way through their defence and Lauren Brown added her third conversion of the game to salvage the Maroons’ pride.

They had taken the lead in the eighth minute, Mackenzie Weale crashing over, and might have had a more comfortable evening were it not for an incredible try-saver from Abbi Church on Emily Bass.

NSW fought back and although Isabelle Kelly was sensationally denied a try for failing to ground the ball – only the carrying arm was deemed to have made contact – Jessica Sergis scored moments later anyway.

And when a stunning wide pass at the line from Jesse Southwell found Jayme Fressard, the Blues led 8-6 into the break.

Jocelyn Kelleher then spotted a gap to score from dummy-half and Southwell’s only goal put them eight points in front with 20 minutes left.

But Romy Teitzel gave them hope by chasing a Tarryn Aiken grubber before the winning try by Lenarduzzi – who was sin-binned in the final seconds for a professional foul as Queensland clung on.

MATCHFACTS

BLUES

1 Abbi Church (Parramatta Eels)

2 Jaime Chapman (Gold Coast Titans)

3 Jessica Sergis (Sydney Roosters)

4 Isabelle Kelly (Sydney Roosters)

5 Jayme Fressard (Sydney Roosters)

6 Tiana Penitani (Cronulla Sharks)

7 Jesse Southwell (Newcastle Knights)

8 Simaima Taufa (Canberra Raiders)

9 Keeley Davis (Sydney Roosters)

10 Ellie Johnston (Cronulla Sharks)

11 Kezie Apps (Wests Tigers)

12 Yasmin Clydsdale (Newcastle Knights)

13 Olivia Kernick (Sydney Roosters)

Subs (all used)

14 Jocelyn Kelleher (Sydney Roosters)

15 Kennedy Cherrington (Parramatta Eels)

16 Sarah Togatuki (Wests Tigers)

17 Emma Verran (Cronulla Sharks)

Tries: Sergis (21), Fressard (31), Kelleher (49)

Goals: Southwell 1/3

MAROONS

1 Hayley Maddick (Brisbane Broncos)

2 Julia Robinson (Brisbane Broncos)

3 Shenae Ciesiolka (Brisbane Broncos)

4 Emily Bass (Wests Tigers)

5 Jasmine Peters (North Queensland Cowboys)

6 Tarryn Aiken (Sydney Roosters)

7 Lauren Brown (Gold Coast Titans)

8 Makenzie Weale (North Queensland Cowboys)

9 Destiny Brill (Brisbane Broncos)

10 Jessika Elliston (Gold Coast Titans)

11 Sienna Lofipo (Gold Coast Titans)

12 Romy Teitzel (Brisbane Broncos)

16 Chelsea Lenarduzzi (Brisbane Broncos)

Subs (all used)

13 Ali Brigginshaw (Brisbane Broncos)

14 Georgia Hannaway (Cronulla Sharks)

15 Sophie Holyman (Canberra Raiders)

17 Tavarna Papalii (Sydney Roosters)

Tries: Weale (8), Teitzel (55), Lenarduzzi (65)

Goals: Brown 3/3

Sin bin: Lenarduzzi (70) – professional foul

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 4-6, 8-6; 14-6, 14-12, 14-18

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Women of the Match

Blues: Abbi Church; Maroons: Jessika Elliston

Penalty count: 8-4; Half-time: 8-6; Referee: Belinda Sharpe; Attendance: 21,912