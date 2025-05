WARRINGTON WOLVES halfback Oli Leyland has been ruled out for the rest of the Super League season with a horrendous ACL injury.

The halfback suffered the injury in the first half of Warrington’s 31-18 loss to Hull KR last Friday night.

It follows the news that winger Matty Ashton also suffered an ACL injury last week as Warrington continue their preparations for the Challenge Cup Final next weekend.

Meanwhile, halfback George Williams faces a race against time to be fit for the Wembley occasion.