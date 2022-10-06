Raiders sign Greg Worthington

Barrow Raiders have announced the signing of Halifax Panthers centre Greg Worthington on a one-year contract.

Worthington featured 33 times for the Panthers, having joined the club ahead of their 2021 Betfred Championship campaign after spending much of his career with Featherstone Rovers, scoring 61 tries in 107 games over two spells.

He also made over a half-century of appearances for Canadian side Toronto Wolfpack between 2017 and 2020.

Worthington is intended to bolster the Raiders’ backline following the recent departure of France international Hakim Miloudi.

On his arrival, he said: “I’m really looking forward to getting involved, meeting the lads and looking forward to building on the fantastic season just gone.

“Hopefully I can bring some experience to the team, which can kick them on and help us build on what was a fantastic season in 2022.

“I’ve always prided myself on giving it everything, week in, week out, and I’ll continue to do that.

“I’m going to have to showcase what I’ve got, and I’m looking forward to that challenge.”

Barrow Raiders Chairman Steve Neale said: “We have been on the lookout for top-quality, consistent performers who can help us build on what was a fantastic return to the Championship, and Greg fits that mould.

“He will bring invaluable experience, is strong in both attack and defence and will be a real leader within the first team squad as we look to continue progressing as a club.”

Raiders’ director of rugby Andy Gaffney added: “Greg is a fantastic signing for us. We have talked a lot and he had a few good options, so we are thrilled he has decided to come to Barrow.

“He has played top-level rugby a lot of years and will be a big addition to the squad. We expect Greg will have a big influence, both on and off the pitch.

“Centre is a big position for the way we play, and Greg is one of the best.”