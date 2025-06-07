Rainford earn record win in Boys Year 7 final at Wembley

RAINFORD 40 SIRIUS ACADEMY 0

PHIL HODGSON, Wembley Stadium, Saturday

RAINFORD marked the 50th anniversary of the Schoolboys curtain-raiser to the Challenge Cup final with a record victory in which seven tries were scored by the St Helens school to none by their Hull opponents.

Not, however, that Sirius played badly. Far from it. Ultimately, however, they struggled to contain giant props Archie Lane and Isaac Gordon Smith.

Rainford, moreover, were a talented team that was able to make the most of that platform with a scintillating brand, in true St Helens style, of Rugby League.

For all the impact of Lane and Gordon Smith the real highlight of the game was a scintillating solo try, early in the second period, by Zac Nevin.

The fullback collected the ball in a dangerous position from a smart kick by a Sirius side seeking to reduce a 16-0 interval deficit. But Nevin avoided a goal-line drop-out by sidestepping one defender before sprinting to the 20-metre line, where he rounded another opponent close to touch.

Nevin then held off a posse of would-be cover tacklers before wrong-footing the fullback to race in from 30 metres for a score to match the best seen in any Challenge Cup final.

Captain Oscar Lyon added one of his six goals from seven attempts and Rainford nosed further ahead when Joseph Piert dummied over from dummy-half.

Tom Seagraves grabbed Rainford’s penultimate touchdown, sprinting in from 40 metres after Lane and Sam Palfreeman had created space, before gallant Sirius had a try by Lenny Keitch ruled out, the loose-forward being judged offside in chasing a kick by George Stephenson, who had just put in a strong clearing run.

That penalty was one of five awarded to Rainford – with none to increasingly tiring Sirius – and the St Helens school duly wrapped up a notable win, to receive their trophy from members of the Mullaney family, with a deserved try by Gordon Smith.

Lane had opened the victors’ account with a long-range effort, after tit-for-tat exchanges, on five minutes, with Palfreeman dotting down after collecting Lyon’s telling kick, and Lane grabbing his second score, from short range, before the interval.

GAMESTAR: Rainford prop Archie Lane’s explosive running and astute ball-handling – not to mention his two tries – presented Sirius with real problems.

GAMEBREAKER: Lane’s second try, close to half-time, helped Rainford to an insurmountable 16-0 interval lead.

MATCHFACTS

RAINFORD

1 Zac Nevin

2 Max Nulty

3 Kasper Lawrenson

4 George Glynn

5 Joey Llewellyn

6 Sam Palfreeman

7 Oscar Lyon

8 Archie Lane

9 Joseph Piert

10 Isaac Gordon Smith

11 Theo McCann

12 Tom Seagraves

13 Reuben Lawrenson

Subs

16 Jakob Jackson

17 Oliver Mackie

15 Harry Alcock

14 Ellis Gandy

Tries: Lane (5, 20), Palfreeman (13), Nevin (23), Piert (27), Seagraves (29), Gordon Smith (38)

Goals: Lyon 6/7

SIRIUS

1 Archie Burduss

2 Roscoe Johnson

3 Noah Houghton

4 Faz Gava

5 Albie Carrick

6 George Stephenson

7 Mason Purdy

8 Isaac Haji

9 Max Wilkinson

10 Jack Karm

11 Jake Skelly

12 Emsen Wales

13 Lenny Keitch

Subs

18 Ronnie Holmes

14 Lyndon Simmonds

17 Lucas Friar

15 Oliver Johnston

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 10-0, 16-0; 22-0, 28-0, 34-0, 40-0

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Rainford: Archie Lane; Sirius: George Stephenson

Half-time: 16-0; Referee: George Cox