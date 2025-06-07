Brisbane Broncos thump Gold Coast Titans

BRISBANE BRONCOS 44 GOLD COAST TITANS 14

TOM SMITH, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

REECE WALSH made a fruitful return from a knee injury and Adam Reynolds celebrated his 300th NRL appearance with a thumping Brisbane win over Gold Coast.

Donning an entirely black uniform to raise awareness for mental health, the Broncos condemned their local rivals to a dark night, sprinting to a 28-0 lead within half an hour.

Walsh snagged two late tries on his comeback, after Gehamat Shibasaki crossed twice early.

Michael Maguire raised eyebrows by dropping dangerous winger Selwyn Cobbo for Josiah Karapani — and the replacement also grabbed a brace.

Titans star AJ Brimson came back from concussion for the Titans, shifting Jayden Campbell to halfback, but it mattered little as Brisbane ran riot.

Shibasaki took just one minute to register the opener down the left edge, before Patrick Carrigan strolled through some brittle defence to assist Corey Jensen.

Staggs spectacularly snaffled a Reynolds bomb, Brendan Piakura handed Shibasaki his second and Karapani sprinted away down the left touchline to made it 28-0 at the break.

Gold Coast winger Alofiana Khan-Pereira claimed the first try of the second half — one of two consolation tries to the prolific flanker.

But Brisbane continued the demolition job through Karapani’s second.

Walsh crossed from a scrum then finished a stunning team move, before Titans sub Arama Hau added his first NRL try at the death.

BRONCOS: 1 Reece Walsh, 5 Jesse Arthars, 3 Kotoni Staggs, 4 Gehamat Shibasaki, 20 Josiah Karapani, 6 Ezra Mam, 7 Adam Reynolds, 8 Corey Jensen, 9 Cory Paix, 10 Payne Haas, 11 Brendan Piakura, 12 Jordan Riki, 13 Patrick Carrigan. Subs (all used): 14 Billy Walters, 15 Kobe Hetherington, 16 Xavier Willison, 17 Benjamin Te Kura

Tries: Shibasaki (2, 21), Jensen (11), Staggs (18), Karapani (29, 58), Walsh (74, 76); Goals: Reynolds 6/8

TITANS: 18 AJ Brimson, 2 Alofiana Khan-Pereira, 3 Brian Kelly, 4 Phillip Sami, 5 Allan Fitzgibbon, 6 Kieran Foran, 1 Jayden Campbell, 10 Reagan Campbell-Gillard, 9 Sean Mullany, 15 Jaimin Jolliffe, 11 Chris Randall, 12 Beau Fermor, 13 Tino Fa’asuamaleaui. Subs (all used): 8 Moeaki Fotuaika, 14 Klese Haas, 16 Jacob Alick-Wiencke, 17 Arama Hau

Tries: Khan-Pereira (53, 68), Hau (79); Goals: Campbell 1/3

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 12-0, 18-0, 24-0, 28-0; 28-4, 32-4, 32-8, 38-8, 44-8, 44-14

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Broncos: Payne Haas; Titans: Alofiana Khan-Pereira

Penalty count: 5-6; Half-time: 28-0; Referee: Ashley Klein; Attendance: 39,884