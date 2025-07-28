Ralph Rimmer returns to rugby league with Huddersfield Giants

FORMER RFL chief executive Ralph Rimmer has returned to rugby league, taking a short-term role at Huddersfield Giants.

Rimmer has been tasked with leading a review of Huddersfield’s stadium strategy, amid their ailing attempts to relocate.

He led the sport’s governing body for five years up until the end of 2022, having been chief operating officer for seven years prior to that.

Its a return to roots for Rimmer, who was CEO of Huddersfield from 1999 to 2004 and has also been the managing director of Kirklees Stadium Development Ltd (KSDL), the company which manages the Giants’ current home, the Accu (formerly John Smith’s) Stadium.

Owner Ken Davy wants to build a new ground for the Super League side but little progress has been made.

Kirklees Council are reluctant to allow the Giants their preferred site, the former gasworks off St Andrew’s Road close to the Accu Stadium, because it is earmarked for economic development.

Meanwhile Davy has also indicated a proposed temporary relocation to The Shay in Halifax won’t go ahead until a site for a new home is secured.

Davy said: “There is no doubt that this year has proven incredibly challenging on all fronts, including our stated desire to have our own custom-built stadium in the Huddersfield area.

“It’s very much felt like one step forward and two back and the benefit that Ralph can bring with a fresh pair of eyes and his enormous experience in this area cannot be underestimated.

“We simply have to turn this challenge we face into an opportunity for our great club if we are to have the future and success that we all want to see.

“To have Ralph’s incredible energy, contacts and knowledge of all the factors that will come into play in respect of any new facility will be invaluable.

“Everyone at the club was delighted to hear of his return – albeit on a short-term basis – and will, I’m sure, work with him in this most crucial of times.”

