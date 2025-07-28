Widnes Vikings “fully committed” to securing Super League place for 2026

WIDNES VIKINGS are “fully committed” to securing a place in Super League for the 2026 season, the club has confirmed.

With Super League set to be expanded to 14 teams for next year, the race is on now for Championship sides to prove their worth – either through the IMG grading system that determined the 2025 structure or through an independent panel chaired by member of the RFL Board, Lord Jonathan Caine.

If taking the IMG grading scores for the 2025 campaign into consideration, the Vikings sit in 22nd place with a score of 8,60.

That score was 5.37 points and a full grade behind Salford Red Devils, who occupied the final Super League spot for this season.

With other clubs such as Bradford Bulls, York Knights and London Broncos set to increase their scores dramatically, it leaves Widnes needing to jump a full ten places to secure Super League status.

However, that hasn’t stopped the Cheshire club of dreaming of a place in the big time for the first time since 2018 when they exited the Super League via the Middle 8s.

In a statement accompanying the news that Super League will be a 14-team competition in 2026, the Vikings also proclaimed: “The club remains fully committed to securing a place in the Betfred Super League for the 2026 season, whether through the IMG grading system or via the forthcoming application process.”