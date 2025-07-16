Redcliffe Dolphins forward Tray Lolesio makes Super League move

WAKEFIELD TRINITY have signed Tray Lolesio from Queensland Cup side Redcliffe Dolphins.

The 22-year-old front-rower has signed a two-year deal with Trinity having made 24 appearances for the Dolphins since his debut in 2024.

After signing for the club, Lolesio said: “I’m proud to be joining Wakefield from 2026. I’m extremely grateful to the club for giving me the opportunity to come and ply my trade over in the UK. I can see the ambition of where the club is going and I can’t wait to be part of something great and meet all you Wakefield fans next year.

“Wakefield head xoach, Daryl Powell said: “We have had great success in signing young middle unit players from Australia and we feel Tray is going to have the same impact for us.

“He is a quality go forward player with a great work ethic who will complement our pack superbly. I look forward to seeing Tray in the Wakefield colours next season.”

Trinity Recruitment Manager, Ste Mills said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to bring Tray on board.

“He’s been outstanding in the Queensland Cup — strong, skilful, and full of energy. We see real potential in him, and we’re confident he’ll thrive here at Wakefield Trinity and excite our fans.”