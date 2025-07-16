Adrian Lam makes Josh Charnley admission following Wigan Warriors comments

ADRIAN LAM has revealed that “discussions are ongoing” with Josh Charnley about extending the latter’s stay at Leigh Leopards.

The 34-year-old has been in the news the past week following comments made on Sky Sports where he was asked what his dream ending to his career would be.

Charnley spoke about Wigan Warriors being that ‘dream ending’ given the fact that he began his career there, but the winger recently released a statement apologising for those comments.

Leigh owner Derek Beaumont also explained that the entire club wanted Charnley to remain at the Leigh Sports Village beyond 2025.

And despite it looking likely in recent months that the veteran would depart, head coach Lam has now revealed that talks are ongoing with Charnley.

“The last two weeks have certainly been his best bits of rugby this year. That has seen him scoring tries, which is what the wingers are meant to do,” Lam said.

“He’s been a part of those victories as well along with everybody else and has played a big part.

“The discussions are ongoing. Josh put a statement out in the week with the support of the club, and we’ve moved forward in all sorts of areas.