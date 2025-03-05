Reece Lyne sure of Doncaster ‘quality’ despite winless start

DONCASTER captain Reece Lyne insisted the team has the quality for a successful league season after their cup hopes came to an end.

The Dons have been eliminated from both knockout competitions at the earliest possible opportunity, as a second-round Challenge Cup exit at Bradford was followed by a reverse to South Yorkshire rivals Sheffield in round one of the 1895 Cup.

Coupled with an opening Championship defeat to Featherstone, it means Richard Horne’s side are yet to taste victory heading into Sunday’s trip to Hunslet.

Former England centre Lyne, who is in his second season with Doncaster, said of the Sheffield defeat: “We were really disappointed with that one.

“It was one of our targets for the season, to try and go all the way to Wembley.

“We’ve come short on that one and it’s all focus on the league now. There’s still a lot to play for.

“It’s not the end of the season, it’s just the start. There is too much quality in this group to not have a good, successful year.

“We’ve just got to tidy some things up. It’s all our own doing, like individual errors. Fix that up and we’ll be okay.”