Reece Walsh dazzles as Australia too hot for England at Wembley

ENGLAND 6 AUSTRALIA 26

STEPHEN IBBETSON, Wembley Stadium, Saturday

REECE WALSH sparkled on the Wembley stage as Australia deflated English hopes with an impressive victory in the first Ashes Test for 22 years.

On his international debut, the star Brisbane fullback scored two tries, frightened England with his rapid breaks from the back and made a couple of try-saving interventions too.

After scoring only one try in a scrappy first half through Walsh, the world champion Kangaroos hit their straps in the second period.

Back-rower Angus Crichton also crossed twice and England, who didn’t get on the board until the 76th minute, now have it all to do to take anything away from the three-match series.

Nothing much separated the teams in the opening quarter, with England standing up to the physical challenge and matching the Aussies while both were equally clunky with the ball.

Skipper George Williams was first to get the home fans off their feet with an inventive kick behind the defence from deep for Herbie Farnworth to collect, but his pass attempt to Jack Welsby was thwarted by Walsh.

Walsh failed to find Josh Addo-Carr out wide when the Kangaroos began to spread their wings, but England were punished the next time the ball was shifted to the edge in the 22nd minute.

Cameron Munster flung it right to Mark Nawaqanitawase, who made hay and then passed inside for Kotoni Staggs who in turn sent Walsh away for a triumphant dive over the line.

Replays investigated claims that Mikey Lewis was taken out by a lead runner in the making of that try, but it was awarded nonetheless. To England’s regret, what couldn’t be overturned was a forward pass by ex-Wallabies rugby union star Nawaqanitawase.

The hosts faced another dangerous moment when Nawaqanitawase again found space down the right and picked out Nathan Cleary inside, but the halfback slipped and momentum was lost.

Only in the final ten minutes of the first half did England find some confidence with the ball, and they were so nearly in when Jake Wardle was set free by a quick Kai Pearce-Paul pass. Walsh, however, had other ideas, charging down the centre.

And after Crichton had a try disallowed because Dom Young had been taken out in the air by Josh Addo-Carr, Welsby and Wardle set up Tom Johnstone down the left only for the winger’s kick back inside to be too heavy for the chasing pair of Welsby and Lewis.

Instead Australia extended their lead to 8-0 going into the break, Cleary kicking a penalty with the final act of the half following an off-the-ball tackle from Jez Litten.

After the break the Kangaroos – and especially Walsh – only looked hotter. Within a minute Walsh was making a flying break from a kick return off his own line, and Farnworth had to make a try-saver on Addo-Carr to spare his side’s blushes.

But a second try was coming and Crichton delivered it in the 45th minute, stepping inside off Munster’s pass as the England defence failed to push up as one and presented a gap. Cleary converted and any comeback looked a very tall order at 14-0.

While Dom Young didn’t have the pace to beat Addo-Carr and get England on the board, they had to do better after Litten kicked a 40/20 to put them on the attack. Williams lost possession in front of the posts, and will have been relieved it wasn’t game over when Walsh picked up the loose ball and dashed his way clear only for Farnworth to again intervene.

Australia’s threat never diminished and second tries for both Crichton and Walsh, in the space of six minutes, exposed the gulf between the nations.

Crichton’s score came via good ball movement and a Munster offload, while Walsh tore England’s right edge apart when he brilliantly exchanged passes with club team-mate and fellow debutant Gehamat Shibasaki.

In between, England had a try ruled out when Kai Pearce-Paul’s offload bounced forward off Williams before being dotted down by Lewis.

They finally scored a legitimate try with four minutes remaining as Daryl Clark went over from dummy-half, converted by Lewis, but they will need to find a whole lot more to have any chance at all of denying Australia the series.

GAMESTAR: Reece Walsh took his talents onto the world stage with a vintage all-round performance.

GAMEBREAKER: The first try of the second half, by Angus Crichton, signalled the end of the contest.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Take your pick from two dashing Reece Walsh breaks through broken England defence during the second half.

MATCHFACTS

ENGLAND

1 Jack Welsby (St Helens)

2 Dom Young (Newcastle Knights)

3 Herbie Farnworth (Dolphins)

4 Jake Wardle (Wigan Warriors)

5 Tom Johnstone (Wakefield Trinity)

6 George Williams (Warrington Wolves)

7 Mikey Lewis (Hull KR)

8 Ethan Havard (Wigan Warriors)

9 Daryl Clark (St Helens)

10 Matty Lees (St Helens)

11 John Bateman (North Queensland Cowboys)

12 Kai Pearce-Paul (Newcastle Knights)

13 Morgan Knowles (St Helens)

Subs (all used)

14 Jez Litten (Hull KR)

15 Alex Walmsley (St Helens)

16 Owen Trout (Leigh Leopards)

17 Mike McMeeken (Wakefield Trinity)

18th man (not used)

18 AJ Brimson (Gold Coast Titans)

Also in 19-man squad

19 Mikolaj Oledzki (Leeds Rhinos)

Tries: Clark (76)

Goals: Lewis 1/1

AUSTRALIA

1 Reece Walsh (Brisbane Broncos)

2 Mark Nawaqanitawase (Sydney Roosters)

3 Kotoni Staggs (Brisbane Broncos)

4 Gehamat Shibasaki (Brisbane Broncos)

5 Josh Addo-Carr (Parramatta Eels)

6 Cameron Munster (Melbourne Storm)

7 Nathan Cleary (Penrith Panthers)

8 Patrick Carrigan (Brisbane Broncos)

9 Harry Grant (Melbourne Storm)

10 Tino Fa’asuamaleaui (Gold Coast Titans)

11 Angus Crichton (Sydney Roosters)

12 Hudson Young (Canberra Raiders)

13 Isaah Yeo (Penrith Panthers)

Subs (all used)

14 Tom Dearden (North Queensland Cowboys)

15 Lindsay Collins (Sydney Roosters)

16 Reuben Cotter (North Queensland Cowboys)

17 Keaon Koloamatangi (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

18th man (not used)

18 Bradman Best (Newcastle Knights)

Also in 20-man squad

19 Lindsay Smith

20 Mitchell Moses

Tries: Walsh (22, 71), Crichton (45, 65)

Goals: Cleary 5/5

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 0-8; 0-14, 0-20, 0-26, 6-26

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

England: Jake Wardle; Australia: Reece Walsh

Penalty count: 3-1

Half-time: 0-8

Referee: Liam Moore

Attendance: 60,812