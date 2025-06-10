Refereeing appointments confirmed for Super League Round 14

SUPER LEAGUE ROUND 14 is upon us and what a weekend of action it promises to be!
The action kicks off on Friday night when Hull KR host Catalans Dragons as cross-city rivals Hull FC take on Castleford Tigers.
On Saturday, Wigan Warriors travel to the home of Dewsbury Rams to take on Huddersfield Giants as Leeds Rhinos host Warrington Wolves later on in the evening.
Wind the clock forward to Sunday and Wakefield Trinity go head-to-head with Leigh Leopards before Salford Red Devils and St Helens round things off.
But, who will officiate all six fixtures?
Hull KR v Catalans Dragons
13th June, KO: 20:00
M Com: G. Kershaw
Referee: T. Grant
Reserve Referee: G. Cox
Touch Judge 1: T. Jones
Touch Judge 2: R. Thompson
Video Referee: J. Smith
Time Keeper: D. Milburn
Hull FC v Castleford Tigers
13th June, KO: 20:00
M Com: M. Hawkes
Referee: L. Rush
Reserve Referee: J. Kinsley
Touch Judge 1: D. Arnold
Touch Judge 2: S. Ellis
Video Referee: J. Vella
Time Keeper: S. Williams
Huddersfield Giants v Wigan Warriors
14th June, KO: 15:00
M Com: P. Hewitt
Referee: L. Moore
Reserve Referee: A. Belafonte
Touch Judge 1: R. Cox
Touch Judge 2: G. Jones
Video Referee: A. Moore
Time Keeper: A. Smith
Leeds Rhinos v Warrington Wolves
14th June, KO: 17:30
M Com: S. Williams
Referee: C. Kendall
Reserve Referee: C. Hughes
Touch Judge 1: M. Craven
Touch Judge 2: J. Roberts
Video Referee: T. Grant
Time Keeper: N. Hope
Wakefield Trinity v Leigh Leopards
15th June, KO: 14:30
M Com: P. Crashley
Referee: J. Smith
Reserve Referee: M. Clayton
Touch Judge 1: D. Bowmer
Touch Judge 2: N. Horton
Video Referee: L. Moore
Time Keeper: D. Milburn
Salford Red Devils v St Helens
15th June, KO: 15:00
M Com: K. Leyland
Referee: A. Moore
Reserve Referee: A. Billington
Touch Judge 2: P. Marklove
Video Referee: C. Kendall
Time Keeper: P. Taberner