Refereeing appointments confirmed for Super League Round 14

SUPER LEAGUE ROUND 14 is upon us and what a weekend of action it promises to be!

The action kicks off on Friday night when Hull KR host Catalans Dragons as cross-city rivals Hull FC take on Castleford Tigers.

On Saturday, Wigan Warriors travel to the home of Dewsbury Rams to take on Huddersfield Giants as Leeds Rhinos host Warrington Wolves later on in the evening.

Wind the clock forward to Sunday and Wakefield Trinity go head-to-head with Leigh Leopards before Salford Red Devils and St Helens round things off.

But, who will officiate all six fixtures?

Hull KR v Catalans Dragons

13th June, KO: 20:00

M Com: G. Kershaw

Referee: T. Grant

Reserve Referee: G. Cox

Touch Judge 1: T. Jones

Touch Judge 2: R. Thompson

Video Referee: J. Smith

Time Keeper: D. Milburn

Hull FC v Castleford Tigers

13th June, KO: 20:00

M Com: M. Hawkes

Referee: L. Rush

Reserve Referee: J. Kinsley

Touch Judge 1: D. Arnold

Touch Judge 2: S. Ellis

Video Referee: J. Vella

Time Keeper: S. Williams

Huddersfield Giants v Wigan Warriors

14th June, KO: 15:00

M Com: P. Hewitt

Referee: L. Moore

Reserve Referee: A. Belafonte

Touch Judge 1: R. Cox

Touch Judge 2: G. Jones

Video Referee: A. Moore

Time Keeper: A. Smith

Leeds Rhinos v Warrington Wolves

14th June, KO: 17:30

M Com: S. Williams

Referee: C. Kendall

Reserve Referee: C. Hughes

Touch Judge 1: M. Craven

Touch Judge 2: J. Roberts

Video Referee: T. Grant

Time Keeper: N. Hope

Wakefield Trinity v Leigh Leopards

15th June, KO: 14:30

M Com: P. Crashley

Referee: J. Smith

Reserve Referee: M. Clayton

Touch Judge 1: D. Bowmer

Touch Judge 2: N. Horton

Video Referee: L. Moore

Time Keeper: D. Milburn

Salford Red Devils v St Helens

15th June, KO: 15:00

M Com: K. Leyland

Referee: A. Moore

Reserve Referee: A. Billington

Touch Judge 2: P. Marklove

Video Referee: C. Kendall

Time Keeper: P. Taberner