Bradford Bulls coach hails ‘exemplary’ James Meadows after fullback switch

BRADFORD BULLS coach Brian Noble believes James Meadows set the tone with his adaptability and attitude as his side made it seven league wins on the spin.

The Bulls had to come from behind to clinch the 30-22 victory at Doncaster, which kept them second in the table with nine wins from eleven games overall.

Noble’s team, next in action at home to York on Sunday, trail Toulouse only on points difference.

Doncaster were defeated despite a crop of injury issues, including a muscle strain on the waist for Luke Hooley, which ruled the on-loan Castleford fullback out of the trip.

Meadows has been a regular in the halves since ending a second spell at London Broncos to join Bradford ahead of this season.

But the 26-year-old took over from former Batley team-mate Hooley, and Noble explained: “We decided following the session a couple of days before that James would be starting at fullback.

“I thought he was exemplary. His attitude was excellent to jump straight in there and showed what he could do in that role.

“From the touchline I could hear everything he was saying in relation to handing out instructions, and in the main, everything he said was spot-on.”

Bradford lost three further players during the course of the match in centre Kieran Gill (damaged muscle), halfback Jordan Lilley (ribs) and loose-forward James Donaldson (knee).

“I was proud of the players and they should be proud of themselves because they came through a lot of adversity,” added Noble.

“We dealt with the disruption before and during the game really well, which is testament to how close this group is.

“Maybe we lost a little focus at times, and they didn’t listen to some of the things we said on what Doncaster would do.

“But sometimes you have to win ugly, and we were the better of the two sides in those final ten minutes, which proved to be vital.”