Refereeing appointments confirmed for Super League Round 15

THE Super League action once more takes centre stage this weekend, with Castleford Tigers and Hull KR kicking things off on Thursday night.

On Friday night, St Helens host Leeds Rhinos whilst Wigan Warriors travel to Wakefield Trinity.

Saturday sees Warrington Wolves take on Huddersfield Giants, with Leigh Leopards visiting Catalans Dragons.

And last but not least, Salford Red Devils host Hull FC on Sunday afternoon. But, who will officiate these six fixtures?

Castleford Tigers v Hull KR

19th June, KO: 20:00

M Com: D. Milburn

Referee: L. Moore

Reserve Referee: L. Seal

Touch Judge 1: D. Bowmer

Touch Judge 2: M. Craven

Video Referee: A. Moore

Time Keeper: S. Williams

St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

20th June, KO: 20:00

M Com: A. Brown

Referee: J. Smith

Reserve Referee: O. Maddock

Touch Judge 1: R. Cox

Touch Judge 2: R. Thompson

Video Referee: L. Moore

Time Keeper: P. Taberner

Wakefield Trinity v Wigan Warriors

20th June, KO: 20:00

M Com: P. Crashley

Referee: A. Moore

Reserve Referee: D. Geddes

Touch Judge 1: D. Arnold

Touch Judge 2: J. Roberts

Video Referee: T. Grant

Time Keeper: D. Milburn

Warrington Wolves v Huddersfield Giants

21st June, KO: 15:00

M Com: K. Leyland

Referee: J. Vella

Reserve Referee: M. Mckelvey

Touch Judge 1: M. Lynn

Touch Judge 2: T. Jones

Video Referee: J. Smith

Time Keeper: A. Smith

Catalans Dragons v Leigh Leopards

21st June, KO: 17:30

M Com: T. Alibert

Referee: L. Rush

Reserve Referee: F. Figueras

Touch Judge 1: N. Horton

Touch Judge 2: G. Poumes

Video Referee: C. Kendall

Time Keeper: P. Jenkins

Salford Red Devils v Hull FC

22nd June, KO: 15:00

M Com: P. Taberner

Referee: T. Grant

Reserve Referee: C. Hughes

Touch Judge 1: G. Jones

Touch Judge 2: A. Cameron

Video Referee: J. Vella

Time Keeper: P. Smith