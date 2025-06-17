Former Leigh Leopards man Jacob Jones settling into life at Doncaster

DONCASTER forward Jacob Jones is enjoying the South Yorkshire air and looking to further establish himself at the club after a nomadic career prior to him penning a two-year contract ahead of this season.

Born in Birmingham, the 26-year-old played junior Rugby League in the Midlands before being picked up by the old London Broncos Academy.

He made his senior bow as an 18-year-old in 2017 during a loan stint at the old Coventry Bears, joining that club on a permanent deal in 2019 while studying at Loughborough, a university renowned for its sporting success.

Jones, who represented England Universities, returned to the Broncos in 2021, before moving to Leigh on a three-year contract starting with the 2022 campaign.

While playing 15 times for Leigh, he also had temporary stints at Widnes, Rochdale and back at the Broncos, making 25 appearances for the capital side in Super League last year, when he took the club’s supporters’ player of the year award.

Jones was among a string of Doncaster signings as they look to build on an eighth-place finish last season, their first Championship campaign since 2015.

He has featured in all 14 games and said: “I’m happy with how I’m playing. I feel I’m putting my best foot forward for the team.

“Our results have been a bit up and down, but I think we’re building as a group.”

The Batley game was the first of five in succession away from the Eco-Power Stadium, where pitch maintenance work is taking place, with the schedule including a clash with the Broncos on Saturday, July 12, which will take place at Ebbsfleet United Football Club’s Kuflink Stadium.

“We need to dig in, get some wins and build some momentum before coming back to our own ground (against Batley on Sunday, July 27) for the run-in,” added Jones.