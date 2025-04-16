Refereeing appointments confirmed for Super League Round Eight

THE Easter Weekend schedule is almost upon us.
The action kicks off tomorrow (Thursday) night as Wakefield Trinity host Castleford Tigers.
Good Friday sees a trio of derbies as Hull FC take on Hull KR at lunchtime with Wigan Warriors and St Helens in the afternoon and Leeds Rhinos and Huddersfield Giants in the evening.
On Saturday, Leigh Leopards take on Warrington Wolves as Catalans Dragons and Salford Red Devils round things off at night.
Here is who will officiate the six fixtures.
Wakefield Trinity v Castleford Tigers
17th April, KO: 20:00
M Com: G. Kershaw
Referee: A. Moore
Reserve Referee: A. Williams
Touch Judge 1: D. Bowmer
Touch Judge 2: N. Horton
Video Referee: B. Thaler
Time Keeper: M. Hebblethwaite
Hull FC v Hull KR
18th April, KO: 12:30
M Com: M. Hawkes
Referee: L. Moore
Reserve Referee: L. Breheny
Touch Judge 1: R. Thompson
Touch Judge 2: W. Turley
Video Referee: T. Grant
Time Keeper: T. Randerson
Wigan Warriors v St Helens
18th April, KO: 15:00
M Com: A. Mills
Referee: C. Kendall
Reserve Referee: S. Jenkinson
Touch Judge 1: M. Craven
Touch Judge 2: C. Worsley
Video Referee: L. Rush
Time Keeper: K. Leyland\
Leeds Rhinos v Huddersfield Giants
18th April, KO: 17:30
M Com: D. Milburn
Referee: J. Smith
Reserve Referee: O. Salmon
Touch Judge 1: A. Cameron
Touch Judge 2: G. Jones
Video Referee: J. Vella
Time Keeper: S. Williams
Leigh Leopards v Warrington Wolves
19th April, KO: 13:30
M Com: K. Leyland
Referee: T. Grant
Reserve Referee: P. Marklove
Touch Judge 1: R. Cox
Touch Judge 2: J. Roberts
Video Referee: C. Kendall
Time Keeper: A. Mills
Catalans Dragons v Salford Red Devils
19th April, KO: 18:00
Referee: M. Griffiths
Reserve Referee: F. Figueras
Touch Judge 1: D. Arnold
Touch Judge 2: G. Poumes
Video Referee: A. Moore
Time Keeper: P. Jenkins