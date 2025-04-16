Refereeing appointments confirmed for Super League Round Eight

THE Easter Weekend schedule is almost upon us.

The action kicks off tomorrow (Thursday) night as Wakefield Trinity host Castleford Tigers.

Good Friday sees a trio of derbies as Hull FC take on Hull KR at lunchtime with Wigan Warriors and St Helens in the afternoon and Leeds Rhinos and Huddersfield Giants in the evening.

On Saturday, Leigh Leopards take on Warrington Wolves as Catalans Dragons and Salford Red Devils round things off at night.

Here is who will officiate the six fixtures.

Wakefield Trinity v Castleford Tigers

17th April, KO: 20:00

M Com: G. Kershaw

Referee: A. Moore

Reserve Referee: A. Williams

Touch Judge 1: D. Bowmer

Touch Judge 2: N. Horton

Video Referee: B. Thaler

Time Keeper: M. Hebblethwaite

Hull FC v Hull KR

18th April, KO: 12:30

M Com: M. Hawkes

Referee: L. Moore

Reserve Referee: L. Breheny

Touch Judge 1: R. Thompson

Touch Judge 2: W. Turley

Video Referee: T. Grant

Time Keeper: T. Randerson

Wigan Warriors v St Helens

18th April, KO: 15:00

M Com: A. Mills

Referee: C. Kendall

Reserve Referee: S. Jenkinson

Touch Judge 1: M. Craven

Touch Judge 2: C. Worsley

Video Referee: L. Rush

Time Keeper: K. Leyland\

Leeds Rhinos v Huddersfield Giants

18th April, KO: 17:30

M Com: D. Milburn

Referee: J. Smith

Reserve Referee: O. Salmon

Touch Judge 1: A. Cameron

Touch Judge 2: G. Jones

Video Referee: J. Vella

Time Keeper: S. Williams

Leigh Leopards v Warrington Wolves

19th April, KO: 13:30

M Com: K. Leyland

Referee: T. Grant

Reserve Referee: P. Marklove

Touch Judge 1: R. Cox

Touch Judge 2: J. Roberts

Video Referee: C. Kendall

Time Keeper: A. Mills

Catalans Dragons v Salford Red Devils

19th April, KO: 18:00

Referee: M. Griffiths

Reserve Referee: F. Figueras

Touch Judge 1: D. Arnold

Touch Judge 2: G. Poumes

Video Referee: A. Moore

Time Keeper: P. Jenkins