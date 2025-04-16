Ryan Brierley reveals all on Kallum Watkins exit from Salford Red Devils and why he ‘had to leave’

RYAN BRIERLEY has revealed that Kallum Watkins was not “in a good place” before exiting Salford Red Devils.

Watkins recently made the move back to Leeds Rhinos after months of unsettling financial issues at Salford.

The 34-year-old was the Red Devils’ captain and had helped Paul Rowley’s side defy all odds to become an entrenched play-off team.

However, player by player, the Salford side is being ripped apart due to financial issues and salary cap restrictions.

Brierley has explained just why Watkins had to exit and why he holds the veteran in such a high regard.

“He should have a statue outside our stadium for what he’s done for us,” Brierley said on Sky Sports.

“To see him leave and to have had that conversation with him one-to-one knowing what he has been through.

“We have spoken about memories, what we’d have and why he had to leave. He’s not been in a good place, Kallum.

“What I will say is from my point of view, I’ve backed his stance from day one. You couldn’t ask for a better leader so I’m glad he has gone to a team that can challenge for trophies because he deserves nothing less.

“What he’s done for this club in the past four or five years and when anyone asks who is the best I have played with, it will be him.

“I can’t put into words to do him any justice. I don’t think I can find those words so the biggest compliment I can say is I’ve played with him because what a man and person he is.”