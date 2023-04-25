Refereeing appointments for England versus France rugby league double-header announced

THE refereeing appointments for England’s double-header with France this weekend have been announced.

Welshman Kristoff Young to referee Saturday’s Women’s International between England and France at the Halliwell Jones Stadium in Warrington.

Aaryn Golding-Belafonte and Dean Bowmer will be Touch Judges for the Women’s international, with Ryan Cox the Video Referee.

Young said: “It’s a massive honour to be appointed to officiate England v France Women’s on Saturday, April 29th at the Halliwell Joens Stadium in Warrington. I’m also extremely excited and proud to represent my country as a Match Official for this fixture and looking forward to this opportunity, experience and occasion that has been given to me.”

Liam Moore will take charge of the Men’s international which follows. Johnny Roberts and Warren Turley will be Touch Judges, with Michael Smaill the Video Referee.

Both matches will be shown live on Sky Sports – the Women’s international kicks off at 2pm, and the Men’s international at 430pm.