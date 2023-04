The 21 players that missed out on Shaun Wane’s 19-man England squad for France test

THIS afternoon, England head coach Shaun Wane named his 19-man squad for the international fixture against France on Saturday afternoon.

The game will be part of an international double-header with England’s Women also taking on their French counterparts at the Halliwel Jones Stadium this weekend.

Wane’s 19-man squad included seven Warrington Wolves representatives as well as six from Wigan Warriors and two from Leeds Rhinos and Hull KR.

The squad in full in alphabetical order is:

Matty Ashton, Ben Currie (both Warrington Wolves), Tyler Dupree (Salford Red Devils), Ash Handley (Leeds Rhinos), James Harrison (Warrington Wolves), Ethan Havard (Wigan Warriors), Tom Holroyd (Leeds Rhinos), Toby King (Wigan Warriors), Mikey Lewis, Jez Litten (both Hull KR), Matty Nicholson (Warrington Wolves), Kai Pearce-Paul, Harry Smith, Morgan Smithies (all Wigan Warriors), Josh Thewlis, Danny Walker (both Warrington Wolves), Jake Wardle (Wigan Warriors), Jack Welsby (St Helens), George Williams (Warrington Wolves).

That means that 21 players were left out for various reasons, they were:

Jordan Abdull (Hull KR), Andy Ackers (Salford Red Devils), Daryl Clark (Warrington Wolves), Tom Davies (Catalans Dragons), Lewis Dodd (St Helens), Liam Farrell (Wigan Warriors), Morgan Gannon (Leeds Rhinos), Chris Hill (Huddersfield Giants), Tom Johnstone (Catalans Dragons), Morgan Knowles, Matty Lees, Jonny Lomax, Tommy Makinson (all St Helens), Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors), Mike McMeeken (Catalans Dragons), Harry Newman (Leeds Rhinos), Mikolaj Oledzki (Leeds Rhinos), Mark Percival (St Helens), Will Pryce (Huddersfield Giants), Alex Walmsley (St Helens), Oliver Wilson (Huddersfield Giants).