Refereeing appointments for Round One of Super League confirmed as Liam Moore gets big gig

LIAM MOORE has been appointed to referee Thursday night’s Betfred Super League season opener between Wigan Warriors and Leigh Leopards – while Tara Jones will be a touch judge at Friday night’s clash between Hull KR and Castleford Tigers following her elevation to the RFL’s full-time panel of match officials.

The appointments for all six Round One fixtures have been circulated today, with the 2024 Grand Final referee Chris Kendall starting his 2025 season in France for Friday night’s match between Catalans Dragons and Hull FC.

Kendall will head a team of officials including Ben Thaler, who will remain a member of the video refereeing panel for 2025 in addition to his role in the recruitment and development of match officials.

Two leading officials from the French Federation are also on the panel for that fixture, with Geoffrey Poumes alongside the RFL’s Ryan Cox as touch judges, and Mateo Roca as the reserve referee.

Aaron Moore will referee Wakefield Trinity’s return to the Betfred Super League, against Leeds Rhinos at AMT Headingley on Saturday afternoon, with Jack Smith taking charge of the BBC’s first selected fixture later that evening – St Helens versus Salford Red Devils.

Betfred Super League Round One appointments:

Thursday – Wigan Warriors v Leigh Leopards (8pm)

Referee – Liam Moore, Video Referee – Jack Smith, Touch Judges – Marcus Griffiths and Warren Turley, Reserve Referee – James Vella, Timekeeper – Tony Brown, Match Commissioner – Peter Taberner

Friday – Catalans Dragons v Hull FC (8pm)

Referee – Chris Kendall, Video Referee – Ben Thaler, Touch Judges – Ryan Cox and Geoffrey Poumes, Reserve Referee – Mateo Roca, Timekeeper – Paul Jenkins, Match Commissioner – Gerry Kershaw

Friday – Hull KR v Castleford Tigers (8pm)

Referee – Liam Rush, Video Referee – Tom Grant, Touch Judges – Tara Jones and Jonny Roberts, Reserve Referee – Andy Sweet, Timekeeper – Martin Hawkes, Match Commissioner – Tony Randerson

Saturday – Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity (3pm)

Referee – Aaron Moore, Video Referee – Liam Rush, Touch Judges – Neil Horton and Cameron Worsley, Reserve Referee – Carl Hughes, Timekeeper – Mark Hebblethwaite, Match Commissioner – Steve Williams

Saturday – St Helens v Salford Red Devils (530pm)

Referee – Jack Smith, Video Referee – Liam Moore, Touch Judges – Mark Craven and Richard Thompson, Reserve Referee – Matty Lynn, Timekeeper – Andy Smith, Match Commissioner – Phil Smith

Sunday – Huddersfield Giants v Warrington Wolves (3pm)

Referee – Tom Grant, Video Referee – Aaron Moore, Touch Judges – Denton Arnold and Dean Bowmer, Reserve Referee – Sam Jenkinson, Timekeeper – Nick Hope, Match Commissioner – Paul Hewitt