Castleford Tigers announce signing of St Helens utility man Ben Davies

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have announced the signing of St Helens utility man Ben Davies on a two-week rolling loan.

League Express yesterday revealed that the 24-year-old would be linking up with Danny McGuire’s side ready for their Friday night Super League fixture at Hull KR.

Now both the Tigers and Saints have confirmed the move.

Davies made his Saints debut against Salford in 2020, but 2022 was his breakthrough year making 16 appearances and stepping into the halves when needed.

The new recruit will join former Hull FC forward Nick Staveley, who has been released by the Black and Whites, in the mix for a shirt for Friday night’s clash.

It follows Castleford’s poor showing away at the Bradford Bulls at the weekend, with the Tigers going down 18-16 against the Championship side.