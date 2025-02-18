Refereeing appointments for Super League Round Two revealed

SUPER LEAGUE ROUND TWO will be upon us this weekend as Wakefield Trinity and Hull KR kick things off on Thursday night.
Wind the clock forward 24 hours and Warrington Wolves host Catalans Dragons as Wigan Warriors travel to Hull FC.
On Saturday afternoon, Salford Red Devils will take on Leeds Rhinos before St Helens make the visit to Castleford Tigers.
And last but not least, Leigh Leopards will host Huddersfield Giants on Sunday afternoon to round off the weekend’s action.
Chris Kendall will not be officiating this week as he is ill.
But, who will officiate all six Super League games?
Wakefield Trinity v Hull KR
20th February, KO: 20:00
M Com: P. Crashley
Referee: J. Smith
Reserve Referee: S. Jenkinson
Touch Judge 1: M. Griffiths
Touch Judge 2: M. Craven
Video Referee: T. Grant
Time Keeper: A. Hardcastle
Warrington Wolves v Catalans Dragons
21st February, KO: 20:00
M Com: A. Mills
Referee: L. Rush
Reserve Referee: A. Williams
Touch Judge 1: R. Cox
Touch Judge 2: M. Lynn
Video Referee: L. Moore
Time Keeper: A. Smith
Hull FC v Wigan Warriors
21st February, KO: 20:00
M Com: M. Hawkes
Referee: A. Moore
Touch Judge 1: S. Ellis
Touch Judge 2: C. Worsley
Video Referee: J. Smith
Time Keeper: T. Randerson
Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos
22nd February, KO: 15:00
M Com: R. Safi
Referee: L. Moore
Reserve Referee: P. Brooke
Touch Judge 1: W. Turley
Touch Judge 2: D. Bowmer
Video Referee: L. Rush
Time Keeper: A. Mills
Castleford Tigers v St Helens
22nd February, KO: 20:00
M Com: G. Kershaw
Referee: T. Grant
Reserve Referee: C. Hughes
Touch Judge 1: D. Arnold
Touch Judge 2: N. Horton
Time Keeper: M. Hebblethwaite
*After contacting the RFL, the video referee for Castleford-St Helens will be James Vella
Leigh Leopards v Huddersfield Giants
23rd February, KO: 14:30
M Com: K. Leyland
Referee: M. Griffiths
Reserve Referee: G. Shaw
Touch Judge 1: G. Jones
Touch Judge 2: A. Moore
Video Referee: B. Thaler
Time Keeper: P. Taberner