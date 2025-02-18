Refereeing appointments for Super League Round Two revealed

SUPER LEAGUE ROUND TWO will be upon us this weekend as Wakefield Trinity and Hull KR kick things off on Thursday night.

Wind the clock forward 24 hours and Warrington Wolves host Catalans Dragons as Wigan Warriors travel to Hull FC.

On Saturday afternoon, Salford Red Devils will take on Leeds Rhinos before St Helens make the visit to Castleford Tigers.

And last but not least, Leigh Leopards will host Huddersfield Giants on Sunday afternoon to round off the weekend’s action.

Chris Kendall will not be officiating this week as he is ill.

But, who will officiate all six Super League games?

Wakefield Trinity v Hull KR

20th February, KO: 20:00

M Com: P. Crashley

Referee: J. Smith

Reserve Referee: S. Jenkinson

Touch Judge 1: M. Griffiths

Touch Judge 2: M. Craven

Video Referee: T. Grant

Time Keeper: A. Hardcastle

Warrington Wolves v Catalans Dragons

21st February, KO: 20:00

M Com: A. Mills

Referee: L. Rush

Reserve Referee: A. Williams

Touch Judge 1: R. Cox

Touch Judge 2: M. Lynn

Video Referee: L. Moore

Time Keeper: A. Smith

Hull FC v Wigan Warriors

21st February, KO: 20:00

M Com: M. Hawkes

Referee: A. Moore

Touch Judge 1: S. Ellis

Touch Judge 2: C. Worsley

Video Referee: J. Smith

Time Keeper: T. Randerson

Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos

22nd February, KO: 15:00

M Com: R. Safi

Referee: L. Moore

Reserve Referee: P. Brooke

Touch Judge 1: W. Turley

Touch Judge 2: D. Bowmer

Video Referee: L. Rush

Time Keeper: A. Mills

Castleford Tigers v St Helens

22nd February, KO: 20:00

M Com: G. Kershaw

Referee: T. Grant

Reserve Referee: C. Hughes

Touch Judge 1: D. Arnold

Touch Judge 2: N. Horton

Time Keeper: M. Hebblethwaite

*After contacting the RFL, the video referee for Castleford-St Helens will be James Vella

Leigh Leopards v Huddersfield Giants

23rd February, KO: 14:30

M Com: K. Leyland

Referee: M. Griffiths

Reserve Referee: G. Shaw

Touch Judge 1: G. Jones

Touch Judge 2: A. Moore

Video Referee: B. Thaler

Time Keeper: P. Taberner