Adrian Lam responds to claims Leigh Leopards celebrated Wigan Warriors ‘too much’ as he makes startling ball-in-play revelation

ADRIAN LAM has hit back at claims that Leigh Leopards celebrated their win over Wigan Warriors ‘too much’.

The Leopards ran out 1-0 winners over Wigan last Thursday night on the opening round of Super League with Gareth O’Brien slotting over the winning one-pointer in Golden Point.

And now Lam believes that the magnitude of the victory as well as the history behind it needed to be celebrated.

“I don’t think so, it’s a milestone and an honour to beat Wigan. We haven’t done that as a club in seven encounters and the last time we beat Wigan at Wigan was 42 years ago,” Lam said.

“The last time we held Wigan to nil was in 1908. It was the biggest crowd in Super League in a Round One game, we were excited to be a part of it and get the win.

“You need to celebrate those little victories. We are back down to earth now and it’s a tough game this weekend against Huddersfield.”

Lam has also revealed that the ball was in play for a gargantuan 72 minutes against Wigan, highlighting the ferocity and intensity of the clash.

“The ball was in play for 72 minutes which is unheard of. I don’t think that would happen anywhere in the world ever,” Lam said.

“It showed the level of the game that it was and how intense it was. The boys were a little bit sore back in training and I’m sure the Wigan players were feeling it too.

“I’m sure it will help our players with their confidence. I’m grateful that we have got that win as it puts us in good shape moving forward.”