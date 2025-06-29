Referees chief admits error made in Wigan Warriors’ win over Castleford Tigers

PHIL BENTHAM, the RFL’s Head of Match Officials, contacted Castleford Tigers on Sunday morning to apologise for a video-refereeing error in Saturday night’s Super League fixture against Wigan Warriors.

The error arose after a captain’s challenge won by Wigan, but in which video referee Aaron Moore failed to penalise Wigan’s Harry Smith from obstructing Castleford’s Josh Simm from reaching a loose ball. Wigan got the benefit of the decision and scored a try soon afterwards.

“It’s important that the sport knows we do accept accountability when there’s been a clear error,” said Bentham.

“We will continue to work, week in, week out, in detail to avoid these errors in decision-making.”

Castleford coach Danny McGuire described the refereeing of the game as “pathetic” in a passionate post-match salvo.