Released Castleford Tigers forward Nick Staveley finds new club

SHEFFIELD EAGLES have announced the signing of back-rower Nick Staveley on a deal until the end of the 2026 season.

The 21-year-old began his professional career with Hull FC, making his debut in May 2023 during a Challenge Cup match against Castleford Tigers.

Over the past two seasons, Staveley has made eight appearances for Hull FC, crossing for a try in Hull FC’s 28-24 victory over London Broncos last season in the 2024 Super League.

In addition to his Super League experience, Staveley gained valuable game time on loan at Newcastle Thunder in the Championship, where he made 13 appearances during the 2023 season.

After being released by Hull FC last month, he recently spent time on trial with fellow Super League side Castleford Tigers.

But, now Staveley has penned an 18-month deal with the Eagles, with head coach Craig Lingard saying: “I’m really pleased to get him in, he’s another body we needed to get in.

“He’s had a season out with an ACL injury which he got whilst he was at Hull, but he was getting a run of games in their side at the start of last season, and I’m excited to see what he can bring to us.”