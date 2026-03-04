Remi Wilton returns to Wigan Warriors

WIGAN WARRIORS’ treble-winning hooker Remi Wilton has committed to a second season with the club and will link back up with her teammates in the coming days.

Wilton was one of four Australians in Denis Betts’ squad last season and while Emily Veivers and sisters Shaniah and Tiana Power have made the permanent move back down under, Wilton will return to the UK later this week to continue her Super League career.

The 29-year-old joined Wigan ahead of the 2025 season and played a crucial role in the club picking up the Challenge Cup at Wembley and the League Leaders’ Shield, before completing the hat-trick with a Grand Final victory over St Helens.

Prior to that, the former Australia A rugby union international and Canberra Raiders captain spent most of the 2024 season with York Valkyrie and was an unused substitute in their Grand Final victory – again against St Helens.

“Signing with Wigan last year was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made, so I’m extremely grateful to be given the opportunity to wear the cherry and white again,” said Wilton who scored five tries in 19 appearances last season.

“The team, club and wider community have been nothing short of incredible. From day one it’s felt like home and I couldn’t be happier to be back for 2026. I can’t wait to be back with the girls and to get stuck into some footy.”

Coach Betts, who was always keen to keep the club’s Player of the Year on board, added: “Getting Remi back for 2026 is a massive bonus for us. She adds a wealth of experience, is a pivotal member of the group and played a huge part in the success we had in 2025.

“She feels like this place is her home now and this will only help the consistency and energy we require in 2026.”