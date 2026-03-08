Returning Halifax Panthers give creditable display in London Broncos defeat

HALIFAX PANTHERS 4 LONDON BRONCOS 42

KEITH McGHIE, The Shay, Sunday

UNBEATEN league leaders London took advantage of the remnants of a rapidly reformed but ever-battling Halifax to further enlarge their already sizeable points difference.

Barely a week after the capital side’s record breaking 106-18 mauling of North Wales, Jason Demetriou’s cosmopolitan collection of players ran in eight more tries, with five of them converted.

Few of the crowd went home as disappointed as they might have four weeks ago, bearing in mind the circumstances of the defeat and consolation that they still had professional Rugby League in the town, despite the latest potentially crippling setback.

Local businessman Martyn Buchan, who conducted many of the club’s reformation negotiations off the pitch, and his five new directors, were the home heroes whilst the likes of Morea Morea, Gairo Voro, Finley Glare and team-mates headed back down the M1 as, once more, shining stars on the field of play.

Fax were without the recently departed Brad Day (to Oldham), Tom Inman and David Nofoaluma (Newcastle), Jack Hansen (Rochdale), Tanguy Zenon (Huddersfield), Ronan Dixon (Batley) and Charlie Graham (Hunslet) – much of their main structure and cutting edge – while they called upon five loanees, including halfback Myles Lawford, who had made three previous appearances for the Panthers this season.

The Londoners had Auckland-born Tongan Siliva Havili making his 200th career appearance while bringing in Ted Davidson for Elliot Wallis in the centres.

The Panthers took to the field to a standing ovation, but within two minutes the muted applause was for the visitors as they broke clear down the left for Jack Croft, in support, to cross.

Meadows converted from in front of the posts – the first of his two goals before suffering a head knock and failing a head-injury assessment later in the half.

A loose ball enabled Jesse Soric to make a dangerous break from midfield, as he was notably cheered on by the slightly larger and more vociferous than usual Shay crowd.

But Liam Tindall then scored through a long solo break on the London right and the table toppers were on their way to a fifth straight victory.

Hull loanee Logan Moy had a try ruled out for a double movement but the hosts’ endeavour and desperate defending ensured that it was never one-way traffic.

Successive penalties pushed Fax within range and Darius Carter was held on his back.

Finley Glare claimed the next try, moments after a sparkling run from Morea, as Soric had a try ruled out at the other end for a forward pass.

Voro grabbed a solo score just before the break, with Croft converting in the absence of Meadows.

Alfie Lindsey then twisted and turned his way over to put Fax on the board after the restart, before Morea and Brandon Webster-Mansfield, Glare and Epel Kapinias crossed again for London.

Will Calcott was also held up as the makeshift Halifax side’s enthusiasm never waned and an indication of how much hassle they caused the Broncos was how much territory they gained and a penalty count which was heavily weighted against the capital team.

One-time London favourite Dan Okoro was helped off with a left foot injury in the closing minutes.

GAMESTAR: Morea Morea’s fast and unpredictable feet caused regular trouble for Fax.

GAMEBREAKER: Four first-half tries without reply was always going to be too much for the game hosts.

MATCHFACTS

PANTHERS

1 Logan Moy

5 Alfie Lindsey

19 Zack McComb

22 Darius Carter

2 Ben Tibbs

6 Jesse Soric

17 Myles Lawford

10 Dan Okoro

9 Adam O’Brien

8 Will Calcott

12 Owen McCarron

13 Jacob Fairbank

21 Ben Forster

Subs (all used)

7 Curtis Davies

20 Vila Halafihi

18 Hugo Salabio

23 Leon Cowen

Tries: Lindsey (43)

Goals: Lawford 0/1

BRONCOS

1 Morea Morea

5 Liam Tindall

20 Brandon Webster-Mansfield

27 Ted Davidson

26 Neil Tchamambe

23 Gairo Voro

18 Jimmy Meadows

17 Marcus Stock

9 Sam Davis

16 Epel Kapinias

11 Luke Smith

12 Jack Croft

13 Siliva Havili

Suns (all used)

14 Finley Glare

15 Sadiq Adebiyi

6 Connor O’Beirne

19 Ben Hursey-Hord

18th man (used)

– Tommy Porter

Tries: Croft (2), Tindall (11), Glare (27), Voro (35), Morea (52), Webster-Mansfield (56), Glare (73), Kapinias (79)

Goals: Meadows 2/3, Croft 1/2, Morea 0/1, Voro 2/2

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 0-10, 0-16, 0-22; 4-22, 4-26, 4-30, 4-36, 4-42

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Panthers: Logan Moy; Broncos: Morea Morea

Penalty count: 7-4

Half-time: 0-22

Referee: Scott Mikalauskas

Attendance: 2,062