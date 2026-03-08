Injury Corner: St Helens triple blow, Bradford Bulls lose key man and Huddersfield suffer quadruple issue

ST HELENS were left counting the cost of their 26-22 win over Bradford Bulls on Saturday evening, with in-form forward Jacob Host suffering a suspected broken leg.

Host is potentially out for the rest of the 2026 Super League campaign, with fellow forward George Delaney also succumbing to a failed HIA after being hit high by Bradford’s Eliot Peposhi, who was subsequently red carded.

Nene Macdonald was withdrawn in the second-half, too, with what is said to be an ongoing quad problem.

During that game, Bradford’s Waqa Blake left the field at half-time and didn’t return for the second-half.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield Giants were already doing it tough before they took on Hull KR at the Accu Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

A dismal 32-6 loss to Rovers was compounded by injuries to George Flanagan (ankle), Matty English (knee), Oliver Russell (groin) and Kieran Rush.

Leeds Rhinos were also sweating over the fitness of captain Ash Handley, after he left the field with tightness in his groin, replaced by Chris Hankinson.