Returning stars help Featherstone Rovers beat London Broncos in 1895 Cup

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS 34 LONDON BRONCOS 6

STEVE SLATER, Millennium Stadium, Sunday

FEATHERSTONE eased their way back into form against London after a nervous start, welcoming players back from a debilitating injury crisis that robbed them of any recognised halves, a major factor in five straight defeats.

Their ranks were also bolstered by the acquisition of Ryan Hampshire, allowing Caleb Aekins to return to his customary fullback position, where he put in a match-winning performance with three tries and several try-saving tackles.

The Broncos were outstanding in defence early as Rovers dominated territory. Two outstanding tries from the opposing left wingers kept the game on a knife edge until half-time.

Minutes after Connor Wynne broke free from Chris Hellec’s tackle to send Aekins to the posts for Ben Reynolds to convert, Liam Tindall outpaced his opposite winger Gareth Gale to race down the touchline and step inside Aekins to race in from 70 metres. Hellec converted from wide to level the scores at six apiece.

Rovers lost Brad Day with what looked like a serious arm injury and the Broncos looked the most likely to score for the next quarter, with Luke Polselli and Lewis Bienek breaking down the middle, only to be halted by fine tackles from Aekins, who also excelled in attack minutes later, taking Danny Addy’s pass along the line to dummy and step inside to break the line and score his second try.

Reynolds missed the conversion and the narrow margin was threatened when Lukas Mason broke down the middle, only for Aekins to save the day again, and after Jayden Hatton dropped a pass near his own line Rovers had to pull out all the stops to hold onto their slender lead before the break.

The second half was a completely different affair, however, as Rovers dominated throughout.

Wynne was recalled from a 50-metre dash to the line after an earlier knock-on, but he wasn’t to be denied a minute later when Hampshire’s cut-out pass gave him the space to race in from 20 metres. Reynolds again missed the conversion from wide but Rovers looked more comfortable, despite only leading 14-6.

It took them almost a quarter of an hour for another score, but then it became an avalanche of points.

Aekins went in for his hat-trick as he took Hampshire’s pass and stepped inside to force his way over for Reynolds to convert, then minutes later Hatton scooped Reynolds’ high ball out of the air and raced to the line. Hampshire took over the kicking but was unsuccessful while Reynolds received treatment and departed the field.

He missed again after he reversed play and released Wynne, who sent Hatton in for his second, before he finally converted the final try, scored by Connor Jones after good passing along the line.

After the game Rovers’ coach Paul Cooke said “It was better, we had some round pegs in round holes, if you like, in terms of a fullback playing fullback and a couple of halves that are very good in terms of experience, while Gadwin (Springer) in the middle was very good, which gave us a lift. It was great to get players back.”

GAMESTAR: Caleb Aekins was outstanding in returning to his customary fullback position, scoring three tries and pulling off numerous try-saving tackles.

GAMEBREAKER: Jayden Hatton’s 62nd-minute score increased Rovers’ lead to 18 points.

MATCHFACTS

ROVERS

1 Caleb Aekins

5 Gareth Gale

20 Josh Hardcastle

4 Jayden Hatton

23 Connor Wynne

6 Ben Reynolds

27 Ryan Hampshire

8 Gadwin Springer

9 Will Jubb

10 Jimmy Beckett

11 Brad Day

17 Clay Webb

13 Danny Addy

Subs (all used)

14 Connor Jones

37 Nathan Wilde

21 Jordan Williams

16 King Vuniyayawa

Tries: Aekins (12, 31, 59), Wynne (46), Hatton (62, 70), Jones (75)

Goals: Reynolds 2/4, Hampshire 1/3

BRONCOS

1 Alex Walker

2 Chris Hellec

21 Chris Ball

20 Aaron Small

5 Liam Tindall

6 Luke Polselli

28 Jenson Binks

8 Huw Worthington

9 Curtis Davies

13 Marcus Stock

11 Will Lovell

12 Sadiq Adebiyi

15 Taylor Kerr

Subs (all used)

19 Lukas Mason

10 Lewis Bienek

31 Sam Davis

22 Matt Ross

Tries: Tindall (15)

Goals: Hellec 1/1

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 6-6, 10-6; 14-6, 20-6, 24-6, 28-6, 34-6

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Rovers: Caleb Aekins; Eagles: Liam Tindall

Penalty count: 6-7

Half-time: 10-6

Referee: Kevin Moore