Scott Galeano scores twice on York Knights debut as Widnes Vikings disappoint

YORK KNIGHTS 39 WIDNES VIKINGS 6

GAVIN WILSON, LNER Community Stadium, Sunday

NEW signing Scott Galeano shone on his debut as York produced their best performance of the season so far against below-par Widnes to earn their third successive victory.

Home coach Mark Applegarth made two changes after the win over Barrow, Joe Law and cup-tied Ben Jones-Bishop dropping out and Australian Galeano, signed from Sunshine Coast Falcons, and Ukuma Ta’ai coming in. Meanwhile Joe Brown made his 100th club appearance.

Vikings chief Allan Coleman made one change after the victory over Doncaster last time out, centre Joe Edge for Warrington dual-registration youngster Cai Taylor-Wray.

The Knights got off to a flying start, racing into a 16-0 lead in as many minutes.

Paul McShane lofted up a high kick which Jack Owens failed to deal with, and Liam Harris was on hand to clean up and score, converting his own try.

Galeano was next on the scoresheet in the tenth minute, finishing off a well-worked move out on the right, and McShane then strolled through a wide gap in the Widnes defence. Harris goaled.

Widnes stemmed the flow and hit back in the 25th minute with a neat move to the left for Ryan Ince to score, Tom Gilmore converting from the touchline.

But York landed a real blow a minute before the break when Kieran Buchanan evaded a number of defenders to score a fine try from 20 metres out. Harris converted for a 22-6 lead.

Widnes made an arm wrestle of the contest in the second half until Jordan Thompson extended York’s lead on the hour mark with a typically-powerful finish close to the line, with Harris converting.

A last-tackle powerplay from Harris and Buchanan allowed Galeano to produce a tight finish for his second try with ten minutes remaining.

And Jack Martin rounded off the try-scoring by powering over from close range, taking four tired defenders with him. Harris converted, then added a cheeky field-goal.

GAMESTAR: York debutant Scott Galeano only arrived in the UK last Wednesday and claimed two tries in a confident debut.

GAMEBREAKER: Kieran Buchanan’s try just before half-time helped restore a 16-point lead, with the Knights in full control from then on.

MATCHFACTS

KNIGHTS

2 Joe Brown

35 Scott Galeano

3 Kieran Buchanan

20 Oli Field

29 Jude Ferreira

9 Paul McShane

7 Liam Harris

8 Jack Martin

19 Sam Cook

24 Harvey Reynolds

11 Jesse Dee

12 Connor Bailey

13 Jordan Thompson

Subs (all used)

10 Brenden Santi

14 Taylor Pemberton

15 Jack Teanby

17 Ukuma Ta’ai

Tries: Harris (5), Galeano (10, 71), McShane (14), Buchanan (39), Thompson (59), Martin (73)

Goals: Harris 5/7

Field-goals: Harris (80)

VIKINGS

1 Jack Owens

29 Rhys Williams

3 Matty Fleming

4 Joe Edge

2 Ryan Ince

19 Dec Patton

7 Tom Gilmore

8 Dan Murray

14 Matty Fozard

10 Martyn Reilly

11 Rhodri Lloyd

12 Danny Langtree

15 Liam Bent

Subs (all used)

6 Joe Lyons

13 Ryan Lannon

16 Liam Kirk

17 Max Roberts

Tries: Ince (23)

Goals: Gilmore 1/1

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 10-0, 16-0, 16-6, 22-6; 28-6, 32-6, 38-6, 39-6

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match:

Knights: Scott Galeano; Vikings: Rhodri Lloyd

Penalty count: 4-5

Half-time: 22-6

Referee: Ryan Cox