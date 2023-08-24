Revealed: The gargantuan payout incoming Warrington boss Sam Burgess has been given from South Sydney Rabbitohs

SOUTH SYDNEY RABBITOHS parted ways with assistant coaches Sam Burgess and John Morris earlier this week in a massive shake-up to the club’s hierarchy.

Burgess and Morris had reportedly been disgruntled with current Rabbitohs boss Jason Demetriou over his perceived preferential treatment of Latrell Mitchell and Cody Walker.

Now both men have exited Redfern, with Burgess set to take up his role as head coach at the Warrington Wolves from 2024 onwards and Morris linked with a move to the Wests Tigers.

However, the Australian Daily Telegraph has now revealed just how much Burgess has been given for his premature departure from the club.

The contract at Souths included an option for 2024, meaning Burgess has now been handed a gargantuan $700,000 payout – a fee that equates to just over £355,000.

Since retiring from rugby league, the Rabbitohs have reportedly given Burgess approximately $3million.

“I’ve made the decision to step away from South Sydney, given the circumstances,” Burgess said in a statement following the news.

“My immediate focus is the birth of our baby and preparing for my new role at Warrington.”

