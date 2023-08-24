Revealed: How many free-to-air Super League games will be broadcast in 2024

AS Super League 2023 winds down towards the play-offs with just five games left of the regular season, the television deal for 2024 and beyond has been agreed.

A three-year deal with broadcasting giants Sky Sports will come into being from 2024 onwards, with a video referee at each Super League game.

League Express understands that Sky Sports cameras will actually be present at every Super League fixture next season, but not all of those will be broadcast live on the broadcast.

Instead, free-to-air broadcasters will be able to use the Sky Sports cameras in order to enhance their own coverage.

At present, RL Commercial has entered a 30-day exclusive negotiating period with Sky Sports in order to formalise and contract the broadcast rights agreement after the involved parties came to a deal for the foreseeable future.

Though it remains to be seen how many live Super League games will be broadcast on Sky Sports, League Express can reveal that there will be 17 free-to-air games in 2024.

Whether all those games will be broadcast on Channel 4 or if the sport’s own streaming channel, Our League, will be involved is uncertain as things stand.

There is also the possibility of a streaming channel outside of Channel 4 and Our League to perhaps experiment with their own rugby league fix with Amazon Prime, DAZN and TNT Sports just some of those that have expressed an interest in the past.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.