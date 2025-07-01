RFL and Rugby League Cares clarifies ‘lack of trust of players’ in GMB Union despite ‘considerable investment’

The RFL and Rugby League Cares have clarified the circumstances regarding the two organisations’ involvement in funding a GMB Union position to represent the interests of Rugby League players.

The role of Rugby League Players Association Convener was created in 2021 because the RFL recognised the need for the interests of players to be represented by a dedicated Association or union.

The RFL agreed to provide the funding to employ the post holder for a three-year period, during which time the post holder would work with the GMB on recruitment, retention, organisation and representation of GMB members employed by professional clubs, including Women’s Super League.

The post holder was supervised and managed by the GMB Regional Organiser and Senior Organiser for West Yorkshire and was expected to represent union members as individuals and collectively in negotiations and procedures, as well as act as the point of contact for the RFL to liaise with on items relating to the RFLs’ Regulatory Framework.

During this period of significant investment by the RFL, it was apparent that the Rugby League playing community were not aligned on how best to represent their interests and did not join the union as members. Consequently, and due to increasing budgetary pressures, the RFL took the decision not to extend the funding arrangement at the end of the three-year period in November 2024.

RL Cares then agreed to fund the role for a further six months until May 2025, pursuant to the GMB providing sufficient evidence that they could win the trust of players, which would be evidenced by strong recruitment, unfortunately this positive recruitment does not appear to have materialised.

RFL Chief Executive Tony Sutton said: “The RFL still believes that it is in the best interests of the players – and indeed the wider sport – that they are represented by an effective and independent players’ association.

“The RFL will continue to work with RL Cares, the players and others to find a way forward by which a trusted Players Association can emerge to successfully represent the playing community.

“The RFL also remains committed to maintaining its arrangement with RL Cares as the sport’s recognised Player Wellbeing Provider. As an independent charity, and with its proven track record in delivering world-class player welfare programmes, RL Cares is well equipped to fulfil this important role.”

RL Cares Chief Executive Chris Rostron said: “From our daily conversations with players it is clear that there remains a desire for their interests to be represented by an effective, organised Players Association.

“In spite of a considerable investment by ourselves and the RFL over the last three and a half years, we have yet to see any evidence that the GMB has been able to convert the players’ wishes into membership of the union.

“Having an effective voice and playing an active role in the sport is not only good for the players’ wellbeing, but ultimately good for the sport. This can only come through a majority of players being represented and engaged.”