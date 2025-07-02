New name linked with vacant Catalans Dragons coaching job

A new name is being linked with the vacant head coaching role at the Catalans Dragons.

That man is former St George Illawarra Dragons boss Paul McGregor, according to Sky Sports pundit Jenna Brooks, who broke the news in the build-up to Leeds Rhinos’ clash with Leigh Leopards on Friday night.

Catalans currently have former Wigan Warriors forward Joel Tomkins at the helm following the axing of Steve McNamara last month, but it’s fair to say that results continue to stutter in the south of France.

Now McGregor, who has most recently held the assistant coaching position at the Parramatta Eels, led St George to two NRL finals appearances but was given the elbow midway through the 2020 NRL season.

In fact, the 57-year-old was expected to join the coaching staff at the North Queensland Cowboys ahead of the 2025 campaign, but pulled out due to family reasons.

McGregor has never held back on his keenness to return to first-team coaching, however, and has been linked with the Parramatta Eels job for 2026.