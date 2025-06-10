RFL Board ‘reshaped’ with new structure revealed

The reshaped RFL Board met for the second time at the sport’s Manchester headquarters last Tuesday (June 3).

The Board is working alongside the Strategic Review Committee which was appointed following resolutions submitted for the March meeting of the Rugby League Council.

There will now be four Executive members and five Non-Executive members of the RFL Board, in addition to three observers.

The Executive members of the Board are:

Nigel Wood OBE, Chair of the Strategic Review Committee – Senior Executive Director;

Tony Sutton, the RFL’s Chief Executive;

Rob Graham, the RFL’s Director of Finance, Facilities and Central Services;

Martin Coyd OBE, Chair of Wheelchair Rugby League and a member of the RFL’s Community Board

The Non-Executive members of the Board are:

Lord Jonathan Caine, ex-Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, ex-Government Whip, 2021 RL World Cup Board member;

Joanna Coates, former NGB CEO and Commercial Director, Board member of the FA Women’s National League;

Abi Ekoku, former player, club Chief Executive and Chair of RL Players Association;

Dermot Power, consultant at FRP Advisory (restructuring and corporate advisory service);

Emma Rosewarne MBE, formerly the RFL’s first Head of Welfare.

The Board Observers are:

Jo Drapier, Head of Partner Relationships at Sport England;

Jamie Jones-Buchanan MBE, former England international, Leeds Rhinos director and RFL Inclusion Board member;

Ed Mallaburn, Senior Vice President at IMG.

This interim Board will remain in place until at least the RFL Summer Council meeting, which is to be held in July, following which the longer term arrangements will be confirmed.

