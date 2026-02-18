RFL CEO frontrunner revealed as former Wigan and London player

THE frontrunner to become the new RFL chief executive has been revealed as ex-London and Wigan player Tony Mestrov.

Abi Ekoku is the current interim chief executive of the governing body, but it appears as though the role could be filled by former Manly Sea Eagles CEO Mestrov.

The 55-year-old, according to The Sydney Morning Herald, has been outlined to become the permanent appointment, with Tony Sutton the last person to hold the role on a permanent basis.

Mestrov has been described by the Sydney Morning Herald as a ‘person of interest’ but the Australian has plenty of experience having served for three years as the Sea Eagles’ chief executive.

His time at Manly was fraught with a number of key incidents, including Des Hasler’s legal claim against the Sea Eagles, the inquest into the death of former player Keith Titmuss, and the controversial departure of captain Daly Cherry-Evans.