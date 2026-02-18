Matt Peet confirms serious Jake Wardle blow

WIGAN WARRIORS head coach Matt Peet has confirmed that Jake Wardle will be out for some time after suffering an MCL injury.

Wardle suffered the injury in the first-half of Wigan’s 26-16 win over Castleford Tigers in Super League Round One, but continued to play for the full 80 minutes.

Now Peet has confirmed the blow: “Jake Wardle has done his MCL and he’s going to have his operation as soon as possible.

“It’s disappointing to lose Jake but I am very proud of him for continuing during that game.

“To get through that game with the damage to his knee, I’m very proud of him and he helped us get two points.

“He will be out for three months. This is how players get their opportunites, we can’t have a lot of complaints, we’ve seen injuries across Super League.

“I wish I had him every week, he’s a fantastic player.”

Peet has also hinted at Wardle’s replacement for the foreseeable future.

“We have a few options. Dayon Sambou has been training very well.

“He will probably be our next back in.”