RFL chairman Nigel Wood defends IMG in the face of criticism

NEW RFL chairman Nigel Wood has defended IMG in the face of criticism aimed at their success in rugby league so far.

Marketing giants IMG have been involved in the sport since signing a 12-year deal back in May 2022 to ‘re-imagine’ rugby league.

Since then, the work the company has done has mainly been in the background, leaving it open to scrutiny on the outside.

In fact, most of IMG’s current legacy is focused on the grading system that was brought in ahead of the 2024 season.

But for Wood, who was recently appointed permanent chairman after taking up the role on an interim basis, IMG are doing an important job in the background.

“I think IMG would want to be reassured that they are providing value and good service,” Wood told the League Express podcast.

“I’ve been in two or three meetings over the course of the past couple of months and I’ve been impressed with what they’ve done – none of which sees the light of day.

“They’ve done a lot of work supporting RL Commercial in terms of the commercial agenda and I mean non-broadcast commercial agenda with sponsorships and other licensing-based income opportunities.

“They are going a lot in the digital space too so there are things that they don’t get credit for that they deserve.

“It is unfortunate that the only thing they are associated with is the grading system which looks very similar to some form of licensing which the game had previously which many people have reservations about.

“I think they’ve paid the price for that reputationally, but I’m looking forward to getting closer with IMG and working out how to get the best out of that arrangement.

“They are doing good stuff and I’m hoping it can get even better.”