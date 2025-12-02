Castleford Tigers set sights on Leigh Leopards prop Robbie Mulhern

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have set their sights on Leigh Leopards prop Robbie Mulhern, League Express can exclusively reveal.

Mulhern has made 78 appearances for the Leopards since making the move from Warrington Wolves ahead of the 2023 Super League season.

The 31-year-old began his career with Leeds Rhinos, debuting in 2014 but went on to make only five appearances before heading for pastures new at Hull KR.

At Craven Park, Mulhern made 90 appearances over a five-year spell with his performances earning him a big move to Warrington.

47 appearances later and the Ireland international was snapped up by Leigh – where Castleford’s current director of rugby, Chris Chester, was responsible for his signing.

If the Tigers do pull off the signing of Mulhern, it would be the clubs 12th new recruit for the 2025 Super League campaign, following Brock Greacen (Newcastle K), Blake Taaffe (Canterbury), Mikaele Ravalawa (St George Illawarra), Semi Valemei (North Queensland), Jordan Lane, Jack Ashworth (both Hull FC), Renouf Atoni, Liam Hood (both Wakefield), Darnell McIntosh (Leigh), Tom Weaver (Gold Coast), Aiden Doolan (Barrow).