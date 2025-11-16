RFL confirm controversial new structure for Cumbrian grassroots game

THE Rugby Football League have confirmed their structure for Cumbria under the National Community Rugby League initiative, through which the grassroots game in England is to be regionalised from next spring.

The top two divisions of the National Conference League will, under the RFL’s edict, remain in situ while teams who are at present in the bottom two sections will be placed in ‘localised’ national conferences, alongside clubs currently operating in regional leagues.

Cumbria had, through its geographical issues, already been recognised as something of a problem (the journey from the conurbations of Whitehaven and Workington to the Furness/Barrow area can be difficult).

In addition, a number of Barrow-based teams have opted in recent years, largely through ease of travel, to play in the North West Men’s League, which is essentially Lancashire-centred.

The RFL’s structure for Cumbria in 2026 was outlined by director of performance and development Marc Lovering in an email to clubs and will involve, League Express understands, a National Conference Cumbria of ten teams underpinned by, initially, two regional leagues.

The National Conference Cumbria would comprise Barrow Island, Distington, Ellenborough Rangers, Hensingham and Millom (all currently of the NCL) together with Dalton, Hindpool Tigers, Maryport, Seaton Rangers and Ulverston.

The two regional sections are centred respectively on Barrow and West Cumbria.

Barrow Island A, Dalton A, Hindpool Tigers A, Millom A, Roose Pioneers A, Ulverston A and Walney Central have been listed by the RFL in the Barrow section while Cumbria will comprise Askam, Aspatria Hornets, Cockermouth Titans, Distington A, Egremont Rangers A, Flimby, Glasson Rangers, Hensingham A, Kells A, Lowca, Maryport A, Roose Pioneers and Wath Brow Hornets A.

Lovering said: “We understand and appreciate that some clubs may have preferred a different placement.

“These decisions are never taken lightly, and we want to reassure you that every placement has been considered carefully in the context of what is right for the region and the overall open-age structure.

“We aim to build a sustainable, fair, and progressive competition that supports long-term development across Cumbria and beyond.

“The close of the 2026 season will provide the first opportunity to review and refresh the NCRL Cumbrian framework following the inaugural year.

“The 2026 season will therefore act as a consolidation and learning phase, ensuring that future iterations of the Cumbrian NCRL continue to evolve through evidence, consultation and collaboration aligned with the needs of clubs.”

He added: “The overall structure of the regional league will be discussed by the Cumbria Men’s League management group. We are still welcoming applications to join this group. If interested in being a part of the management group, please email competitions@rfl.co.uk. We will work with the group to continue to deliver long-established local cups if there is a desire from clubs to compete.”

League Express understands that a significant number of long-standing volunteers at league level are walking away.

A meeting had been scheduled with the RFL’s Martin Coyd for next Monday (November 24), but one said: “We were under the impression that the meeting with Coyd and Alan Davidson would provide an opportunity to run through the many concerns of the West Cumbrian and Barrow clubs, including lack of communication, then work collaboratively with the RFL to create a vibrant and competitive competition.

“So to say we were surprised to receive Lovering’s email confirming the new structures before this meeting had even taken place would be an understatement.

“We have gone back to Marc to challenge this, but once again our concerns have been brushed aside.

“We were also told in Marc’s response that the RFL will now only communicate directly with clubs, bypassing league administrators entirely.

“As a result we (have contacted) Coyd to cancel the meeting, as there seems little point in continuing to invest our time in a process where genuine engagement is not taking place.

“We will facilitate a meeting of introduction with the clubs but then that’s it for us, the clubs will have to work with the new management.

“There was no consultation or preliminary sent out to management as a courtesy, just a blanket email sent out to everyone.

“They are determined to drive through changes at all costs and just deal with the collateral damage along the way.

“If this ‘do as I say’ approach from the RFL is being applied across other leagues, then the long-term sustainability of the game is a serious concern.

“What I can’t understand is what the RFL hope to achieve with these decisions. The RFL first said it wanted more players in but they’re stopping ‘doubling-up’ whereby some players could turn out for an ‘A’ team on the Friday night and for their first team on the Saturday, which helps both games to go ahead.”

The Cumberland Amateur RL’s management may now hold a clubs’ meeting to discuss whether CARL should be dissolved entirely, or mothballed, with the bulk of cash reserves passed back to the clubs “as not one penny will be going to the RFL”.

Coyd, however, told League Express: “I will be visiting Cumbria to meet representatives from administration and clubs as part of my role as the RFL board director and chair of the community board.

“It is not exclusively for the NCRL, but a chance to listen to challenges and opportunities and how we can stabilise, support and evolve our game.

“Nothing is cast in stone. We must begin somewhere and we must fail forwards, learning as we go.”

Meanwhile a Cumbria administrator said: “Following two recent webinars, the strength of feeling among Cumbrian clubs is one of deep dissatisfaction and growing mistrust.

“The feedback from clubs has been unanimous in that the process to date has lacked transparency, inclusivity, and genuine engagement with the grassroots volunteers and administrators who sustain the game week in, week out.”