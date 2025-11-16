Huddersfield Giants’ Shay purchase ‘moving forward’

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS remain on track to play at The Shay in neighbouring Halifax from 2027 until they build a new ground back on home territory.

Both Calderdale Council and Giants owner-chairman Ken Davy have said the sale of the venue from the former to the latter is going through, according to the Halifax Courier.

While it was announced on October 22 that the stadium, which will continue to host Rugby League club Halifax Panthers and football team FC Halifax Town, could be bought by Davy without the need for the council cabinet to further consider the issue, the deal has yet to be completed.

But in a statement, the council said: “Cabinet’s decision from March 17, 2025 – to progress the proposal as submitted by Ken Davy/Huddersfield Giants for the acquisition of The Shay, with a legal restriction to keep it as a sporting stadium – is being implemented.

“While there has been no timescale set, things are moving forward to support the future of the venue for our local clubs.”

And Davy told the Courier: “As anyone who has ever bought or sold a house will know, any property transaction tends to be quite a long process and this is no different. The lawyers are progressing matters in the normal manner.”

The Giants confirmed in September that they will play on for another season at the Accu Stadium before moving.

Davy’s long-term plan is for a new Giants stadium, less than half the size of the 24,500-capacity Accu, to be constructed in Huddersfield. He has targeted a former gasworks site close to the current stadium.

It had been suggested the Giants might move to The Shay partway through 2026.

However, Davy has said it will take time to bring that venue up to Super League standard.

A new £800,000 hybrid pitch has already been installed, with Davy providing interest-free loans to the two Halifax clubs to cover their share of the cost, half of which has been covered by a Football Foundation grant.