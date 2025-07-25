RFL confirm new transfer deadlines as quota change inked in

THE RFL have confirmed new transfer deadlines – just a week before the window for signings was supposed to end.

Clubs in all three professional men’s divisions will now be able to recruit players beyond the previously set date of August 1.

And in an unusual move, the new transfer deadlines will be different for each league.

Super League clubs will be able to make signings until Thursday, August 28, four weeks later than initially planned.

For Championship sides, the deadline is Thursday, August 21, while in League One transfers can happen until Thursday, August 7.

After these dates, clubs cannot sign any players on permanent deals or bring in any new loan players.

The different deadlines have been set to come with four rounds of the regular season in each respective competition remaining.

These amendments were signed off following mid-season regulatory meetings with clubs.

It has also been confirmed that, as previously reported, the Super League overseas quota will be increased from next season.

The number of non-federation trained players permitted in each squad will go up from seven to ten.

Clubs have already been making transfer decisions on that basis, with Hull FC and Wakefield Trinity committed to more overseas men in 2026 than allowed under the existing rules.

It is yet to be confirmed whether any changes will be made to the quota for clubs outside the top flight.