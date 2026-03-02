RFL expected to approve Halifax’s reformation by consortium

HALIFAX will be reformed as a phoenix club on Sunday when they host London Broncos at The Shay.

League Express understands that the RFL is likely to approve the application for membership submitted by the consortium that has been working together to create a new club, following the decision by the high court to put the company Halifax Rugby League Football Club Limited into liquidation on 18 February.

Sources have told League Express that although approval has still to be finalised, the consortium has been advised to prepare to host the Broncos this Sunday.

It still isn’t certain, however, whether Kyle Eastmond will coach the revived club, nor how many Halifax players who were on the books at the time of the liquidation will remain with the new club.

Already a significant number of those players have moved to other clubs, including David Nofoaluma, who moved to York Knights and scored two tries in the Knights’ 17-16 victory at Hull FC on Friday night.

The new owners will be led by local businessman Martyn Buchan.

The new company has been registered to Companies House using the name ‘Fax Forge’.

Once they get the go-ahead the new directors will need to put a squad together for the London game. Fourteen players from the former club’s 2026 squad are understood not to have committed elsewhere, but it is unlikely that they would be offered deals on the same terms as before.

Another potential director, Steve Lambert, posting on social media on Friday, said: “There are various rumours, opinions and articles in circulation regarding the future of the club. What follows is correct at the time of writing (16:18pm, 27/2/26).

“The club have NOT been granted a Licence by the RFL; however, we are receiving tremendous support from them to resolve one or two issues that are still outstanding. They are working hard to speed up this process with an early resolution being in both parties interests.

“We HAVE been advised though to prepare for our game against LONDON on March 8th at The Shay, this is a massive step forwards for the newly appointed Directors and our supporters. Please remember, no Licence, no game but I will hopefully bring you more good news about that in the very near future.”

Lambert then posted a subsequent message.

He said: “I really want all of our supporters to be aware that the workload currently being undertaken is split across the whole of the new team. There is a tremendous mixture of skills, experience and passion to help us to reestablish our position in Rugby League.”

According to information lodged with Companies House, eight individuals hold equal shares in the new company.