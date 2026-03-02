Anthony Murray resigns as Whitehaven head coach

ANTHONY MURRAY has resigned as head coach of Whitehaven – with the club hoping to appoint a replacement within the next fortnight.

He joined the club from neighbours Workington Town ahead of the 2025 season, when they finished eighth of ten clubs in League One with seven wins in 18 matches.

They secured their first victory in the merged Championship division, at the fifth time of asking, by beating Rochdale Hornets 20-0 at home on Sunday.

But afterwards Murray and Whitehaven released a statement explaining his decision to depart, citing work commitments among other factors.

”The travel distance, my new role at work as operations manager (at Wigan Council) and the increased training demands required with the change in level of competition have had a significant impact on me mentally, physically and emotionally,” said Murray.

”For these reasons, I feel I can no longer maintain the level of commitment required to fulfil the role of head coach to the standards the club deserves.”

Murray joined during a difficult financial period for Whitehaven, who have had to cut their cloth accordingly during his tenure.

”The club would like to thank Anthony Murray for his efforts during his time at Whitehaven, having joined during a significant period of transition, and we acknowledge the commitment he has shown throughout,” said Haven.

Murray, who previously coached Barrow Raiders, North Wales Crusaders (over two spells) and Gloucestershire All Golds, added: “I want to emphasise how much I have valued the opportunity to help put Whitehaven back on the map and support the club in moving to a more sustainable, locally-focused recruitment model.

”It has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my 14 years as a head coach.”

Whitehaven expect to announce an interim coach on Monday, ahead of this Sunday’s home fixture with Midlands Hurricanes.

They have also invited applications for a permanent replacement, with a deadline of this Friday and interviews to take place the following week.