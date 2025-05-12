RFL fires strong warning to grassroots clubs over abuse of match officials

THE Rugby Football League, which has become increasingly concerned by the rising number of cases of abuse of match officials at the grassroots, has fired its strongest warning yet that standards of behaviour must improve.

As part of its message to clubs as a whole, the RFL has stressed that:

• Respect for match officials is non-negotiable.

• Clubs must take immediate steps to improve discipline across all age groups and formats.

• Referees’ Societies will be supported in withdrawing appointments from teams — and, where necessary, entire clubs — where abuse or serious misconduct occurs.

Kelly Barrett, the RFL’s Head of Delivery (Community Game Competitions), said to leagues, prior to the release: “I’m writing to you regarding the growing concerns around discipline and the treatment of match officials across the Community Game.

“Following recent conversations with Referees’ Societies and several Leagues, it’s clear that we are now at a critical point. The level of abuse directed at officials has become unsustainable. Without immediate and meaningful intervention, we risk further loss of referees — and with that, the ability to fulfil fixtures across the game.

“You have our full support in taking the necessary steps to protect referees, including suspending fixtures where behaviour does not improve.

“This is not about punishment. It’s about safeguarding the integrity of our sport and the wellbeing of those who enable it to happen. Rugby League has always prided itself on respect — we must ensure that principle is upheld.

“We also recognise the importance of a consistent and united front from us as the National Governing Body, alongside leagues and referees. Only through shared action will we create meaningful and lasting change.”

Clubs were subsequently advised by, jointly, Martyn Coyd OBE the Chair of the RFL’s Community Board, Director of Development Marc Lovering, and Head of Match Officials Phil Bentham: “We are delivering a clear and urgent message on behalf of the Community Game, in full support of our Referees’ Societies and Leagues across the country.

“The current levels of behaviour and discipline in some areas of our game are unacceptable. Abuse directed at match officials — on and off the field — is rising. We are now at a crisis point. Referees are walking away. Without them, there is no game.

“This has been evidenced in recent weeks with matches being called off due to a shortage of match officials. Rugby League has always been built on strong values, especially respect for match officials. Sadly, recent events show those values are being seriously undermined. That must change — and fast.”

The statement continued: “With immediate effect, clubs must take urgent and proactive steps to improve the behaviour of players, coaches, and supporters; Referees’ Societies and Leagues will begin withdrawing officials from fixtures involving teams or clubs with ongoing abuse or serious discipline issues; where necessary, entire club fixtures may be suspended if behaviour does not improve.

“This is not a threat – it is a necessary step to protect the integrity of our sport and the welfare of those who make it possible. We are committed to working with clubs to educate, support, and drive positive change. But this is a shared responsibility. Every club must act now.

“Let us be clear: we will fully support Leagues and Referees’ Societies in the withdrawal of match official appointments where unacceptable standards continue. We will continue to monitor behaviours closely over the coming weeks and if there is no improvement we will escalate including supporting the withdrawal of match officials across a full weekend. No Match Officials, No Game. Every player, coach, volunteer, parent, and supporter must play their part. Rugby League is a sport founded on respect – it’s time to live up to that again.”

Barrett, meanwhile, concluded: “This (Martin Coyd’s) communication aligns with and strengthens our Respect Campaign — reminding everyone involved that how we play the game matters just as much as the result. Together, let’s make our game better.”

Lovering added: “We have had a focus on improving environments since the Whole Game Review which reported in 2019, and warnings have increased in frequency post Covid.

“I would say we have seen a notable deterioration in behaviours post Covid and that is despite the relaunch of the Respect programme, introduction of headcams and increased focus on touchline environments etc. This is certainly and very deliberately our strongest directive which reflects the anger and frustration towards continuing poor behaviours and the way in which match officials are treated.”