RFL head of referees Phil Bentham reveals Super League rule change

RFL head of match officials Phil Bentham has revealed a change to the awarding of tries in Super League next season.

Currently, if an on-field referee is unsure on whether a try has been scored, the official would make an on-field call and the video referee would then have to find evidence to overturn the decision.

But in the NRL, if the referee thinks a try has been scored, he will award it and then the video official will look at replays to make sure the correct call has been made.

Bentham has revealed that the NRL’s process will now be brought in.

“Every time we think, as an on-field official, that it’s a try, we will award the try and the video ref will check that off-air in the background,” Bentham told the Super League Raw podcast.

“That will be 50 percent of calls next year. You won’t see that (referee signal of a try) next year. We will just award the try, and then it will just be checked in the background while they’re setting the conversion up.

“I’ll probably just clarify that if the referee thinks it’s a no-try, then that will go up and will be checked as we do now.

“There’s a large percentage of tries that we think we can clear off whilst the guy’s setting the conversion up.”

Explaining why the change will be made, he said: “We have this fine balance of checking things for too long and looking at too many replays of the same thing. When we come in and do our reviews, we have to hold our hands up when we do that.

“But there’s the other side of it, where decisions require that level of diligence, because they are difficult. What we have to improve is we need to improve the balance that we have.

“The decisions we can make quickly and easily, we need to make quickly and easily.

“People will put up with the longer ones then, because they’re not all taking too long.”